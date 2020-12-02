Dominica’s next population and housing census to be taken in 2021 (with 2011 census document)

Dominica’s next population and housing census is to be conducted beginning November, 2021.

In making the announcement, Acting Chief Statistician at the Dominica Central Statistics Office, Lorna Prevost-Stephens said the aim of the exercise is to undertake a comprehensive high quality count of all residents and buildings to determine demographics, socio economic and environmental characteristics and particularly how these have changed since the last census of 2011.

Based on the preliminary results of Census 2011 which was extracted from the Census Visitation Records, the total population of Dominica as of midnight May 14, 2011 was 71,293.

According to the preliminary report, the total population comprised of 36,411 males and 34,882 registering 1,529 more males than females and a sex ratio of 104.4. This compares to 1,141 more males in the 2001 Census and a sex ratio of 103.2.

The total population also represented a net decrease of 434 or a slight 0.6 percent decline over the 2001 head count and a fall below the 2010 mid -year population estimate of 72,729.

In comparison to the 2001 Population Census and according to the 2011 Census preliminary results, only four parishes seemed to have gained population. St. Paul recorded the largest increase, 1,176.The parish of St George added 709 and the parish of St. John gained 632 while the parish of St. Luke increased by 88.

Other movements and demographic forces seemed to have countered these moderate increases resulting in a net population loss. As in the 2001 Census, the largest population decrease was again recorded in St. Andrew with a loss of 1,024 (in the 2001 Census the loss was 645). The community of Wesley registered a loss of 394 persons followed by Marigot with 265. It is interesting to note that the parish of St. Andrew having registered a significant percentage in vacant buildings also reflected the largest population loss. The parish of St. Patrick followed with a loss of 871, almost doubling the 2001 loss of 452 with the Grand Bay Area recording a loss of 329 persons followed by Montine/Tete Morne with 126.

The parish of St. David recorded a population loss of 746 with Castle Bruce registering a loss of 252 persons followed by Good Hope/Dix-Pas with 114 and Grand Fond, 106. The parish of St. Joseph registered 314, with the village of St. Joseph registering a population loss of 283. Population decreases were also recorded in St. Peter, 91 and St. Mark, 62.

Stephens said that to aid in staff work, a new feature of the 2021 census is the use of computer aided programmes interface.

“It is basically, fully digitizing the census using tablets to collect the data as the census plays a vital role in national policies and decision making,” she explained.

Meantime, the Dominica Registry Division is for the year 2020, reporting more births in the Commonwealth of Dominica as opposed to deaths.

From the period of January 1, 2020, to November 20, 2020, the civil registry has recorded 668 births, compared to the 472 deaths for the year thus far.

According to Acting Registrar General and Registrar of the High Court Marie-Therese Etienne, the registration of 390 of these births has been completed by the parents and so their certificates are available for issue, however, the registration of 278 of these births have not been completed.

With regard to deaths, 337 of the figures provided have been registered and completed by their relatives and so death certificates are available and can be issued to the public.

A total of 103 marriages have been registered, however this does not include the marriages which may have been solemnized by religious ministers since in many instances the duplicate registers have not been submitted to the Registrar General.

Despite that the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic halted operations in many sectors, Etienne noted that the civil registry, which has a high traffic, has had to adjust and position itself accordingly to deliver the services it is mandated to provide since members of the public have continued to conduct business.

The acting Registrar General expressed appreciation that the civil registry converted what was a serious challenge brought upon by the pandemic into a triumph and took advantage of this opportunity to implement the division’s previous efforts to commence same-day issuance of life certificate.

As of April of this year, life certificates which include births, deaths, and marriage certificates are processed and issued on the same day.

The 2011 census preliminary report is posted below.

Download (PDF, 990KB)