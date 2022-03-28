Dominica’s participation at tradeshows in London and New York was successful says DDA

Discover Dominica Authority remains focused on fulfilling its mandate to increase the number of visitors to the island by effective participation at trade and consumers shows.

Earlier in March, officials from Discover Dominica Authorities concluded two major trade events in London and New York respectively. Both events provided a fantastic opportunity for the Dominica team to educate the travel trade on key destination updates and product news promoting Dominica as a key destination for 2022/23 to Caribbean specialists and international visitors.

On March 14, 2022, the Dominica delegation comprising of the CEO/Director of Tourism, at Discover Dominica Authority, Colin Piper, and representative from Brighter Group/FINN Partners participated in UNITE Caribbean which took place at the QE II Centre in Westminster, London. Unite Caribbean is a well-established ‘one-stop shop’ trade event for UK and European based tour operators to hold pre-booked, one to one meetings with tourist boards, representation companies and hoteliers from the Caribbean region. The Dominica team met with sixteen (16) trade partners at the UNITE Caribbean tradeshow over one day in a speed dating format. Meetings were held with key trade partners representing airlines, luxury tour operators and specialty tour operators including Caribtours and Tropic Breeze as well as partners from product development opportunities with Virgin Holidays, Scott Dunn, and Elegant Resorts.

Additionally, on March 15, 2022, the Dominican team along with Public Relations Agent for Secret Bay and Fort Young Hotel met with twelve (12) journalists from some of UK’s top travel publications for a trade hosted event-Media Breakfast in the esteemed Pelican Room at the Ivy, Victoria. During that time the Dominica delegation took the opportunity to discuss the new destination brand identity as well as attributes of the destination that the press could cover on press trips. Updates were provided on access to the destination from the UK and any alliances with regional airlines, product enhancement and relaxed entry protocols.

Similarly, the New York Adventure Travel Show and hosted trade event were considered successful. On March 17, 2022, a three-hour hosted trade and media event took place at the Cathedrale – a private garden space covered in greenery located near East Village in New York. Approximately thirty (30) trade and media partners were in attendance to meet with the Dominican team. Attendees viewed the destination presentation about the island’s access, hotel developmentand how they can sell the destination to their niche customers. They fielded many questions to the Destination Marketing Manager, Ms. Kimberly King and team and left more enlightened about Dominica’s tourism product.

This was followed by a three-day trade show, the New York Adventure Travel Show from March 18 – 20, 2022. This tradeshow was frequented by Tourist Boards, Destination Management Companies, Hotels, Airlines and Tour Operators from the Caribbean, Asia, Europe and the Americas. The event sparked a fresh level of excitement with many attendees declaring that travel is back!

Dominica’s representatives highlighted the destination’s sweet spot to attendees looking for unique, immersive vacation experiences in the Caribbean. The new direct flight from Miami with American Airlines, new travel protocols for US travelers, hotel updates, new destination branding, upcoming island events and itineraries were heavily promoted.

Special thanks to hotel partners Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski – Dominica and Fort Young Hotel for providing two prize giveaways for the events. Both events in London and New York had great success, and consumers and trade alike were excited to meet in person after two years to learn more about the latest news and updates from Dominica.