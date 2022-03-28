Dominica’s participation at tradeshows in London and New York was successful says DDA

Discover Dominica Authority remains focused on fulfilling its mandate to increase the number of visitors to the island by effective participation at trade and consumers shows.
Earlier in March, officials from Discover Dominica Authorities concluded two major trade events in London and New York respectively. Both events provided a fantastic opportunity for the Dominica team to educate the travel trade on key destination updates and product news promoting Dominica as a key destination for 2022/23 to Caribbean specialists and international visitors.
On March 14, 2022, the Dominica delegation comprising of the CEO/Director of Tourism, at Discover Dominica Authority, Colin Piper, and representative from Brighter Group/FINN Partners participated in UNITE Caribbean which took place at the QE II Centre in Westminster, London. Unite Caribbean is a well-established ‘one-stop shop’ trade event for UK and European based tour operators to hold pre-booked, one to one meetings with tourist boards, representation companies and hoteliers from the Caribbean region. The Dominica team met with sixteen (16) trade partners at the UNITE Caribbean tradeshow over one day in a speed dating format. Meetings were held with key trade partners representing airlines, luxury tour operators and specialty tour operators including Caribtours and Tropic Breeze as well as partners from product development opportunities with Virgin Holidays, Scott Dunn, and Elegant Resorts.
Additionally, on March 15, 2022, the Dominican team along with Public Relations Agent for Secret Bay and Fort Young Hotel met with twelve (12) journalists from some of UK’s top travel publications for a trade hosted event-Media Breakfast in the esteemed Pelican Room at the Ivy, Victoria. During that time the Dominica delegation took the opportunity to discuss the new destination brand identity as well as attributes of the destination that the press could cover on press trips. Updates were provided on access to the destination from the UK and any alliances with regional airlines, product enhancement and relaxed entry protocols.
Similarly, the New York Adventure Travel Show and hosted trade event were considered successful. On March 17, 2022, a three-hour hosted trade and media event took place at the Cathedrale – a private garden space covered in greenery located near East Village in New York. Approximately thirty (30) trade and media partners were in attendance to meet with the Dominican team. Attendees viewed the destination presentation about the island’s access, hotel developmentand how they can sell the destination to their niche customers. They fielded many questions to the Destination Marketing Manager, Ms. Kimberly King and team and left more enlightened about Dominica’s tourism product.
This was followed by a three-day trade show, the New York Adventure Travel Show from March 18 – 20, 2022. This tradeshow was frequented by Tourist Boards, Destination Management Companies, Hotels, Airlines and Tour Operators from the Caribbean, Asia, Europe and the Americas. The event sparked a fresh level of excitement with many attendees declaring that travel is back!
Dominica’s representatives highlighted the destination’s sweet spot to attendees looking for unique, immersive vacation experiences in the Caribbean. The new direct flight from Miami with American Airlines, new travel protocols for US travelers, hotel updates, new destination branding, upcoming island events and itineraries were heavily promoted.
Special thanks to hotel partners Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski – Dominica and Fort Young Hotel for providing two prize giveaways for the events. Both events in London and New York had great success, and consumers and trade alike were excited to meet in person after two years to learn more about the latest news and updates from Dominica.
7 Comments
Dominicans don’t even want to live in Dominica because there’s nothing to do, so why would foreigners want to go to Dominica?
Get rid of Skerrit, fix the island & watch everything blossom. The tourists will follow but we need to start with ourselves first.
Dominica WILL become great as soon as the people in power that have been holding back the island for years are taken out of their positions
I’ve always hated how Dominica is marketed to the rest of the world. They don’t make it look attractive/touristy like all the other islands (and every other single country in this world does). Plus the photos always look terrible in my opinion. You’re supposed to “sell” your product to attract customers, but all the photos I ever see of Dominica look bad, plus what they take photos of isn’t really photo worthy. They take photos & promote things that people can do in their own country. Nobody is going to travel to Dominica just to look at grass & trees, or walk on hills, drink beer etc lol, you can do that literally anywhere on this planet. Promote what makes Dominica unique & take better photos. And then MAYBE more people would want to come. But also, Dominica needs development. Most of the Caribbean is in 2022 but Dominica is still in the 1700’s. Preserving history is necessary, but that doesn’t mean the whole island has to remain an eyesore…and kick Skerrit out. Make D/A again
Another boondoggle. Setting up a booth for what benefit. To see who randomly walks by? I guess. We will remain U1ndiscovered Dominica
May I asks the DDA on what they base the statement that these trade shows were a success? How did they come to that conclusion? How did they measure that?
Could it be that we had last year 100 visitor and now we have 102? Only in a kleptocracy like that of Skerrit, can people like Piper get away with mediocrity like that for more than 10 years. What have they got to show for it? How do they account to the taxpayers in DA?
Spot on. According to them, every single thing they do is a success. This was just another all inclusive shopping trip for DDA. They are hopeless and a complete waste of money.
This is Dominica we’re talking about. Success is measured by how many passports they we potentially sell. Last year it was 100, this year it’s 102
But yes. What made it successful? There’s not one line in the article that says why. Just because they gave a little speech & the white man clapped for them, that doesn’t make it a success, that just means they listened. It’s not a success if no results come from this event
Every event is successful yet for years tourism statistics shows a steady decline in visitors. Colin Piper is too comfortable, how does he maintain his job with those declining figures for all those years? I don’t get it! We need more competition let merit be our judge!