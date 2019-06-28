Dominica’s readiness for 2019 hurricane season being assessed

National Disaster Coordinator Fitzroy Pascal says assessments are being done to determine Dominica’s readiness for this hurricane season.

The sub committees of the National Emergency Planning Organisation (NEPO) met at the Office of Disaster Management at Jimmit on Wednesday.

Pascal said it is of vital importance that an assessment be made of the readiness of the national mechanism to face another hurricane season which has already begun.

He added that hydro meteorological events are not the only hazards that the island faces, therefore, preparedness is not only geared towards tropical cyclones or other related events but also natural hazards.

“Our recent experience with a major disaster resulting from Hurricane Maria has provided a first hand view of the many challenges associated with responding to such events and the eventual task of recovery and rebuilding, he stated”

He said the challenge is to determine the level of readiness of the national system which is fully dependent on the work done by the various sub committees tasked with particular responsibilities.

Pascal told participants at Wednesday’s meeting that some of the concerns ahead of the hurricane season are being addressed.

“During Hurricane Preparedness Week, field exercises were conducted by the ODM along with other sub committee chairpersons in eight districts across the island which was done in an effort to bring critical feedback from disaster committees and other community leader on their state of readiness for the season,” he remarked.

The National Disaster Coordinator said this provided the opportunity to gain personal experience on the ground scenarios in the communities which will certainly help in the decision making process.

“Some of the concerns that were raised including the availability and operation of suitable shelters, are being addressed and this should place the country in a much better position when compared to last year,” he stated.