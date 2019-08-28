Dominica’s recovery efforts highlighted at World Council Credit Union Summit

The World Council of Credit Unions in collaboration with the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions recently welcomed more than 2,000 Credit Union professionals from 61 countries to the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas for the annual conference of credit unions from all over the world.

The World Credit Union Conference is the premier global event for credit unions and financial cooperatives – with the most take-home value. Attendees from around the globe included board members, CEO’s, executive directors and senior-level management. This year a contingent from Dominica consisted of twenty-eight (28) managers, volunteers and staff of the various credit unions.

WCUC 2019 featured four world-renowned keynote speakers, along with 25 diverse breakout presentations on issues related to leadership, cyber security, technology, regulations, AML, the global economy and more.

Dominica featured prominently at this year’s summit as two credit union leaders from the movement were featured. Mr. Almer Irish, Chief Executive Officer of the National Co-operative Credit Union Ltd. participated in a panel discussion on the topic “Together Better- Small Credit Unions Collaborate for Innovation and Efficiency,” where he highlighted the unique collaboration opportunities for smaller credit unions.

Mr. Phoenix Belfield, General Manager of the Dominica Co-operative Societies League Ltd. was the keynote speaker at the Champions Celebration for the Worldwide Foundation’s launch of Project Storm Break, a new initiative aimed at addressing the expediency of relief aid to affected territories in the aftermath of a natural disaster. This Fund-raising event surpassed the projected goal of US$100,000. Dominica benefitted from WOCCU’s fund raising efforts post Hurricane Maria.

The President of the DCSLL Mrs. Josephine Dublin presented awards to key contributors to the Dominica’s recovery post Hurricane Maria. The President remarked “The Dominica credit union movement’s recovery was fast tracked because of your generosity and timely financial and technical interventions. The actions of your Leagues and Affiliates reiterate the fact that there are no physical frontiers that can hinder co-operation among cooperatives”

The Dominica League President also signed an agreement for co-operation between the credit union movements of Dominica and Anguilla. This agreement is aimed at facilitating an improvement in cross border transacting between Dominican diasporans living in Anguilla as well as cooperation between the two credit union movements.

Another highlight of the Summit was the Diversity and Inclusion(D&I) Program at WCUC 2019 which offered opportunities for both learning and networking. It combined the previously separate Global Women’s Leadership Network (GLWN) and World Council Young Credit Union Professional (WYCUP) Forum events. The D&I Program is dedicated to advancing women and young leaders worldwide and leverages opportunities presented by the World Credit Union Conference to promote professional development throughout the conference week.

The CCCU also held its 48th Annual General Meeting with the entire executive re-elected for another year un-opposed.

The 2019 World Credit Union Conference concluded with a Caribbean themed closing party as the finishing touches on a spectacular four-day event at the Atlantis Resort. The Dominica contingent presented a cultural piece featuring the Heal and Toe Dance as well as a musical rendition of “Mercie Bon Dieu.”

The event was held from July 28-31.