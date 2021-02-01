Dominica’s self-employed urged to pay social security

As the Dominica Social Security celebrates its 45th anniversary, the institution is reiterating its call to the sel-employed to take the payment of their DSS contributions seriously.

Speaking on the DBS DBS Talking Point programme recently, DSS Director, Janice Jean-Jacques Thomas, urged Dominicans who are self-employed to visit the DSS office to make their payments.

“I want to sound out to the self-employed persons out there that contributing to social security is mandatory,” she said. “While we haven’t taken legal actions against self-employed persons who fail to contribute, we actually have the option to do that.”

According to Jean-Jacques, social security has noticed a trend where self-employed persons wait for when they are approaching the pensionable age, “to come and pay or to come and seek an increase in the contributions that they are paying, but it will be too late.”

She explained that it will be too late “because after the age of 55 you are not free just to come and up your income, because it will be taken as you are doing so for the purpose of affecting your benefit rate.”

The DSS Director argued that one cannot wait to start paying back contributions after reaching the pensionable age, “and expect that it can go into the calculation of your benefit.”

Jean-Jacques Thomas said all the contributions must be paid before the individual reaches the pensionable age.