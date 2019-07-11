DOMLEC limits pay as you go purchases

Dominica Electricity Services Ltd (DOMLEC) has announced that soon there will be a minimum amount of power pay as you go customers can purchase.

Senior customer representative at DOMLEC Edison St. Jean said on the company radio show Power Talk this week that this decision became necessary.

“There is a very high cost to assist customers who are disconnected while we are in the business of customer service, we need to operate in a very profitable environment. For example, someone is disconnected but by one dollar, then that customer is scheduled to be reconnected. If there is a communication issue and we are not able to reconnect that customer through our system, it means that we have to send someone or two men for example as far as Good Hope to reconnect that customer. This certainly does not make economic sense,” he explained.

St. Jean said therefore this decision of a five dollar minimum purchase is in the best interest of the customers and electricity company.

“Our case was made actually to the Independent Regulatory Commission (IRC) who considered both the company and also the customer and an amount was approve of five dollars minimum top up effective August 1st.