DOMLEC reiterates calls to the public to stop destroying its property; threatens legal action

The Dominica Electricity Services Limited (DOMLEC) has been reiterating calls to the public to desist from removing fire guard wraps installed on its utility poles in strategic locations around the island and have threatened legal action against individuals who are caught doing so.
Last week the company, through its Facebook page and other local media, informed of the destruction of the Osmose wraps which were applied as a means of protecting utility poles from being damaged during bush fires.
In a recent press release, the company said that damage from bush fires during the dry season in previous years has resulted in various outages, inconvenience to customers and loss of revenue.
On its Facebook page today, Wednesday February 24, 2021, DOMLEC informed that even after installing new guard wraps and urging individuals to stop removing them, the action continues.
“Last week we highlighted the destruction of the pole wrap guard and called on the public to desist from tearing the material from around the poles in bush fire prone areas. It seems that persons have not heeded the call and after replacing the wraps which were destroyed they were again removed. DOMLEC will investigate the matter and take the necessary action. We call on the public to report any such action” the company’s Facebook post said.
Installed in fire-prone locations, the latex-based guard wraps, through a special coating applied to a fiberglass substrate is designed to protect all species and treatments of wood utility poles from fire damage, the company said. The flame resistant formula can last for years outdoors
“In 2020, DOMLEC began the installation of fire guard wraps on all poles in locations susceptible to bush fires, particularly those on the west coast between Dublanc to Canefield. To date, we have seen a significant decrease in the number of outages due to bush fires because of the protection afforded by fire guard wraps. As we work toward our goal of 100 percent reliability, DOMLEC continues to install more of these effective fire protections,” the company had said in its release.
“Such activity is detrimental to the reliability of the supply of electricity, and DOMLEC condemns this action and calls on the public to report any such activity. We urge the perpetrators to desist from destruction of DOMLEC’s property as this behavior is both detrimental to reliability of energy supply and can result in legal action,” the company stated.
Why would people want to destroy their own electric grid that provides them power? Makes no sense.
But, why would anyone remove or steal those things from the poles? what use could they possibly serve? That is like when they destroy the benches they put up around town so that people could have a seat. I need to find a word to describe some of all you wi because that not making any sense.
It is time to take some serious action against those horrible nasty hooligans that is trying to derail Dominica all because of their stupid selfish politics, time for action the government should not seat by and let these low life animals get away with that wickedness thinking that they will be hurting Prime minister Skerrit, them bloody idiots.
What that got to do with Skerrit dogbiter. You think they doing that to spite him? Is nobody and everybody they thinking off when they do this because they just troublesome and wicked and not using their brain at all.
“Low life animals get away with it…,?'”
Lol..lol.
“Man Bites Dogs..”… stop barking woof woof and waging your Red corrupted Tail all over the place. Give our Dominica’ a break with the polluted Political Air from this Red Clinic Bobol on the top floor. Go Clean your Political backyard first 😜. Stop exposing yourself with these horrible nasty hooligans you hang out with and belch Nonsensical thoughts. Your camp is dirty and our disciplined professional Trusted camp is out there ensuring that your failed incompetent Labour government “Go to Hell.. Go-to Hell..”, it’s non of our damn business..”.
While we are focused on the decent formidable trusted “United Workers Party” under our committed UWP Leader andTeam UWP. That’s where we are on the journey to take our government and Dominica back. Our people need leadership and Decency in our Government and that is where we welcome Our committed, trusted, professional mature intellectual trusted Hon. Lennox Linton &…
Because of politics? You yourself are not any better. So because of politics, people have stolen the Osmose wraps?? which prevent damage to the poles in times bush fires?? And politics is the cause?? My brother, the same electricity line that bringing power to the laborites bringing power to the NON-laborites. when it rains it rains on everybody’s house. So, why would anyone remove them to hurt your master Skerrit? How Skerrit get involved in that? how that affecting the man? Your grammar, spelling and just basic reasoning tells me that you are not that educated, or clear thinking. i would take away your keyboard and internet. whats worse is it have 3 idiots maybe more that agree with you.