DOMLEC reiterates calls to the public to stop destroying its property; threatens legal action

The Dominica Electricity Services Limited (DOMLEC) has been reiterating calls to the public to desist from removing fire guard wraps installed on its utility poles in strategic locations around the island and have threatened legal action against individuals who are caught doing so.

Last week the company, through its Facebook page and other local media, informed of the destruction of the Osmose wraps which were applied as a means of protecting utility poles from being damaged during bush fires.

In a recent press release, the company said that damage from bush fires during the dry season in previous years has resulted in various outages, inconvenience to customers and loss of revenue.

On its Facebook page today, Wednesday February 24, 2021, DOMLEC informed that even after installing new guard wraps and urging individuals to stop removing them, the action continues.

“Last week we highlighted the destruction of the pole wrap guard and called on the public to desist from tearing the material from around the poles in bush fire prone areas. It seems that persons have not heeded the call and after replacing the wraps which were destroyed they were again removed. DOMLEC will investigate the matter and take the necessary action. We call on the public to report any such action” the company’s Facebook post said.

Installed in fire-prone locations, the latex-based guard wraps, through a special coating applied to a fiberglass substrate is designed to protect all species and treatments of wood utility poles from fire damage, the company said. The flame resistant formula can last for years outdoors

“In 2020, DOMLEC began the installation of fire guard wraps on all poles in locations susceptible to bush fires, particularly those on the west coast between Dublanc to Canefield. To date, we have seen a significant decrease in the number of outages due to bush fires because of the protection afforded by fire guard wraps. As we work toward our goal of 100 percent reliability, DOMLEC continues to install more of these effective fire protections,” the company had said in its release.

“Such activity is detrimental to the reliability of the supply of electricity, and DOMLEC condemns this action and calls on the public to report any such activity. We urge the perpetrators to desist from destruction of DOMLEC’s property as this behavior is both detrimental to reliability of energy supply and can result in legal action,” the company stated.