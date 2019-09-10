Dorian to be taken off Tropical Cyclones list after its devastating passage

The name Dorian will be no longer be used in the Atlantic Tropical Cyclones list after this year.

Dorian joins a list of 90 names dating back to 1954 and is the first for 2019 to be retired.

Last year, two names Florence and Michael were retired while in 2017 Irma which devastated Barbuda, Maria, Harvey and Nate were retired.

Names from the list are retired after causing mass destruction and deaths in its path.

A committee will then propose and vote on a name to replace Dorian on the list. Antigua and Barbuda’s Director of Meteorology Dale Destin is a part of that body.

Hurricane Dorian made landfall on September 1st in the Abaco Islands with winds of 185 mph. It then traveled to Grand Bahama where it stalled for two days.

Damaged has been estimated at US 7 billion dollars and 43 persons have been confirmed dead thus far in The Bahamas.