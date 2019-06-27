DOWASCO to improve sewerage in the city of Roseau

Dominica Water and Sewerage Company Limited (DOWASCO) is seeking to have a new resilient engineering approach to improve sewerage in the City of Roseau.

This is according to Public Relations Officer (PRO) of DOWASCO Edward Registe.

He said the new project will include the construction of a new Lift Station which will be equipped with two sewerage pumps and a sewer chewer. The pumps will be modernized sewer pumps.

“While several corrective measures were undertaken over the past 3years DOWASCO is now seeking to do some more resilient engineering approach utilizing the lessons learnt from Tropical storm Erika and Hurricane Maria to mitigate the effects of future climatic events,” Registe said.

He explained that in order to reconnect the southern section of the sewerage network to the Baytown treatment plant the pipeline which was running under the Roseau River has to be repaired.

“Previous attempts to encase it under the River Bed has failed and the chosen alternative is to construct a new Lift Station near the Roseau Market and pump the sewerage through a 12inch pipeline along the Dominica-China Friendship Bridge to the Baytown Complex,” Registe explained.

He said a special designed sewer pump have been chosen to deal with these issues.

“The depth of the lift station is greater than the depth of the river wall and as a result the construction has to begin on the Lift Station before the River Wall in that area,” he stated.

Registe went on to say that the system is designed to work without constant supervision and maintenance.

He said DOWASCO informs residents and the general public that due to the works on the River Bank traffic will be diverted from a section of River Street and Shift Street, from the Bayfront throughout the construction phase of the project.

Vehicle owners are being asked to keep the roads clear during the said works, while motorists and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.