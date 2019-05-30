DPSU announces ‘go slow’; threatens industrial action

General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) Thomas Letang has instructed public officers to embark on “a go slow” to force the government to respond to its salary proposal.

Letang told public officers at a meeting at DPSU headquarters on Thursday afternoon, that the government is yet to respond to its salary demands which he regards as a form of disrespect to the union.

A few weeks ago, the DPSU called its members to a meeting to address on salary issues and other working conditions in the public service. The union advised its members to wear yellow and orange shirts to work every Friday.

Letang said that form of protest action will continue. However, Letang said the union was upgrading its protest action.

“Starting tomorrow (May 31, 2019) and until Monday June 3, 2019 we are going to embark on go slow whereby we will reduce our working input by 60%. So you report to work but there will be a go slow…we want your working input to be reduced by 60 [%],” Letang said.

He said the DPSU executive will meet on Thursday June 6, 2019 to review the situation.

“And we are giving the government of Dominica until Tuesday June 11, 2019 to meet our demands to call us to the negotiating table and to respond to our concerns,” The DPSU leader announced. “After June 11, 2019 we will call you again and it will not be any go slow. It is going to be something bigger, better, harder and more serious than go slow; we are going to take industrial action.”