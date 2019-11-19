DPSU executive to update members on salary negotiations today

The executive of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) union will meet with its members today to update them on the ongoing issue of salary negotiations.

The DPSU has been in negotiations with the government of Dominica for the period 2018-2021 and its executive has reported that there were delays in a response to their proposal that was submitted on December, 20th 2018 in respect to salary negotiations.

General Secretary of the union, Thomas Letang, says it has been 19 months since the beginning of the Triennium and to-date, there still isn’t clarity on government’s proposal as it relates to salaries. It has been said that emphasis has been predominantly on productivity and performance in the public service and rationalization of allowances. He said members have been expressing their “grave” disappointment with the process.

“The DPSU has convened a special meeting with its members on Tuesday 19th, November 2019 at 4:30 pm at the DPSU building to update them and for the membership to decide what the next steps would be,” Letang said. “Prior to tomorrow’s meeting, we had an executive meeting and we have taken a position which will be taken to the members when we meet tomorrow.”

He continued, “We had to do a number of things to even get an acknowledgement of our letter to the government. That included a number of general meetings, rallies and we eventually heard from the government and following the acknowledgement what we got from them made no mention of salary issues or a proposed increase for public officers.”

Letang said the union made it clear to the government that while they are willing to work with them to see increased performance in the public service, because, at the end of it, the country, the union and everyone is going to benefit, “…we cannot run from the fact that negotiations is the substantive issue that we are discussing and therefore that matter has to be on the table.”

He explained that two weeks ago, when the union met with the government, that was not on the agenda, “and we excused ourselves from the meeting, had a discussion among ourselves and that is the DPSU team.”

Letang further explained that twelve months before the end of a collective agreement, either party, the government or the union, can indicate to the other side its intention to negotiate on behalf of employees, what to negotiate and come up with ideas.

“What we are asking for on behalf of our members have nothing to do with the fact that it is negotiation year and also it is not influenced by whatever we decide,” he stated.

Letang mentioned that there are principles and practices the union must adhere to and no matter how people look at it whether it is going to affect [it] in one way or the other, [it] has absolutely nothing to do with elections.

“Our proposal is not based on who is in power or who is not in power. Before and long after elections, we will still be negotiating on behalf of members,” he pointed out.