DPSU holds follow-up rally later today

Dominica News Online - Thursday, May 30th, 2019 at 2:08 PM
Public officers at DPSU rally in April, 2019

The Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) will hold another rally later today.

General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) Thomas Letang has said that there has not been any significant development in DPSU/government negotiations since their ‘salary negotiation solidarity rally’ which was held at the DPSU on April 11, 2019.

At that rally, Letang addressed hundreds of public officers on the grievances which affect them.

 “What you see today is the beginning of things to come because we are going all out to get what we want and what is due to us. Nothing is going to keep us back and prevent us from going forward,” Letang told public officers at the rally. 

Some of the issues outlined by Letang include the non-appointment of management boards at the Dominica Air & Seaport Authority (DASPA) and the Solid Waste Management Corporation, recognition for the staff at Discover Dominica Authority and salary increases for the workers at the Public Works Corporation.

He described the non-appointment of public officers who have been in acting positions for ten years, “total injustice.”

Letang said at today’s rally members and the general public will be briefed on the situation and will be informed of any further plans in moving forward.

The DPSU rally will be held from 4:30 this afternoon at the union’s headquarters in Roseau.

