DPSU provides members with guidelines for voting

General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), Thomas Letang has said that PSU members have the right to select candidates who are best equipped to manage the affairs of the country.

Speaking at news conference on Thursday 9th May, 2019, Letang said two brochures have been created to re-enforce DPSU’s democratic values.

“As a union, we believe we have a right, not to tell our members who to vote for, but we have a right to provide some guidelines to our members,” he said.

“Therefore, we have prepared a brochure which is written as part of the effort to PSU to re-enforce our democratic values for creating interest in the issues involved in voting and to help the Dominican people who are eligible to vote to exercise that duty with care, integrity and confidence,” Letang stated.

He elaborated, “Public sector employees and citizens in general must cast their vote for leadership that is committed to making their life better by showing willingness to address issues aimed at national development. Better salary and wages and improved working conditions should be given priority. ” he said. “Vote a government which is willing to listen to, and respect your union and to negotiate in good faith and within reasonable time. It is wrong to accept bribes for your vote. Your government should be willing to address the problem of large numbers of public officers who have not been appointed after many years in this service.”

Letang said politics affects every conceivable aspect of Dominica’s development and encouraged a free and fair general election.

Letang pointed out that the minimum wage of Dominica has been the same for the past 21 years and has been trying to get this matter of salary negotiations to begin, stating that the only development made in that regard was the letter of acknowledgement of their proposals to the government.

He said that on numerous occasions letters have been written to the relevant authorities and the prime minister of the various issues that affect public officers.

“As far it applies to nurses, transportation to work, security concerns, concerns at the Princess Magret Hospital (PMH) and various health centers, teachers, the questions of appointment, fire officers’ appointments, conditions of work, protective equipment, building conditions, poor living conditions, the question of salaries and the list goes on,” Letang explained.

The PSU General Secretary went on to say that the Prime Minister has been meeting with public officers to discuss “personal matters” without the PSU general body stating that it is “unheard “of in the history of the Caribbean that any Prime Minister can function as an employer of the public service.

Members of the PSU will hold a briefing on May 23rd , 2019 where decisions will be made on their next course of action.