DPSU will support efforts to combat COVID-19 but will not compromise safety of its members – Letang

General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), Thomas Letang, has said while the union is willing to support the efforts by the government to control the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, it will not compromise on certain measures that must be taken to protect its members.

Letang said the union’s concerns include the safety and well being of public officers, especially health workers and those working at the country’s ports of entry.

“We firmly believe that the union should have been involved in discussions relating to the disease at a much earlier date. Our members are the ones who are exposed to provide health care to the patients; these include medical doctors, nursing personnel, ward aids, laboratory workers and radiologists, among others,” the DPSU official said at a consultation on the COVID-19 virus held last week.

According to him, the required safety measures for these public officers include the provision of proper personal protective equipment to avoid cross-contamination and risk, adequate physiological assistance to health care providers by personnel with whom they are comfortable and overtime to health personnel required to work outside of normal working hours, among others.

Letang said the proposal to confine health professionals for prolong periods to isolation centres for the purposes of managing the spread of the disease presents issues, industrial or employment interest and concerns to the union.

“Having health personnel assigned to these isolation areas for patients implies a change to their normal working conditions that is yet to be negotiated with the union… such a requirement cannot be viewed or considered part of their normal day to day activities or duties,” he noted.

The DPSU boss stressed that this change will require such officers to be away from their families and loved ones for possibly several weeks at one time.

“Think of the inconvenience to them and of the mental stress, not only to themselves but to members of their families, including innocent children and possibly elderly and almost helpless persons.”

He said such drastic and unprecedented changes to the terms and conditions of their work have to be negotiated and agreed in advance in the interest of fairness and natural justice.

On Tuesday March 24th, the union will hold a meeting to give members the opportunity to voice their concerns on COVID-19 and to consider some proposed guidelines and protocols which the union will insist should be embarked upon by the government.

The meeting will be hosted at the DPSU building.