Dr. Irving Pascal questions decision not to allow him to perform surgery at PMH

Long serving ENT Specialist, Dr. Irvin Pascal, wants to know why citizens are now having to seek medical attention abroad for services that he can provide and why there’s no ENT specialist in Dominica.

Dr Pascal who worked at the Princess Margaret Hospital for many decades can no longer operate there since his retirement from the public service.

He explained to Dominica News Online (DNO) that after retiring, he was unable to obtain a government contract to continue working at the hospital so he applied for the privilege of using the hospital facility to do surgery and his request was turned down.

In a recent interview on Q95 FM’s Hot Seat, Dr Pascal explained that he has had to perform a small surgery on a patient who encountered some difficulties that needed attention from the PMH.

But he said because he can no longer operate there, the life of the patient was placed at risk.

“During the surgery in my office, the lights went and the greatest risk was if it starts to bleed and if he’s not asleep. If I was operating at the hospital, I could have put him to sleep. He started bleeding and it got a little bit tricky,” he said.

Dr Pascal said the surgeon that the patient was referred to was a general surgeon and not an ENT specialist.

“The surgeon felt it was more prudent if I assisted him to do the surgery and I agreed,” he said.

He said that Ministry of Health officials and the hospital had informed the general surgeon that he, Dr. Pascal, was not allowed to assist with the surgery.

“How can a patient be suffering for almost a week and I can assist him. Those decisions should be made by patients and doctors and not those who simply push papers,” Dr. Pascal said.

Dr Pascal indicates that there seems to be an effort to frustrate him.

“There’s a massa mentality in Dominica right now. Massa is who decides how you walk, how you look, how you sleep and how you get a whip,” he said.

Dr Pascal said he is seriously concerned about the health care system in Dominica.

He also recalled admitting a three-year-old girl from D’os Dane to get surgery done. However, he said several days later, nothing had been done.

“That child has had that problem for a year. The mother has been suffering. When the mother visited me, I decided to admit the child,” Dr. Pascal explained. “The hospital says she’s waiting for a referral to go overseas. So, she must suffer. They don’t care. If it was any of their children that could never happen,”

He said health care in Dominica seems to be treading on political lines.

“If the cases to care means the people that going to giving you the care have to support the government, it’s a frightening thing,” Dr. Pascal said.

Back in April, Health Minister, Dr. Kenneth Darroux, said that Dr. Pascal’s services was still needed in the health service sector.

In fact, he told a press conference that there is a process in the Public Service Regulations whereby retired public servants can be re-engaged.

Both doctor Pascal and opthalmologist, Dr. Hazel Shillingford-Ricketts retired recently and questions arose as to why they were not allowed to continue to work at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH).

“In order for you to be re-engaged or brought back, whether it’s on a contractual basis or otherwise, you first have to be officially and legally retired,” Dr. Darroux said. “So, when you reach your retirement age I think the process, the Establishment Division, they write to you. You now have to write back to say that you acknowledge whatever package…”

He explained that it is illegal to re-hire somebody whether on a contractual basis or under any other terms, unless they are officially and legally retired from the system.

Dr. Darroux stressed there is no way that any minister or ministry of health would not do all within their power to re-engage Dr. Pascal who he described as an outstanding individual.

Dr. Pascal told DNO that is challenging in court, the government’s denial of his request for privileges to allow him to perform surgery at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

DNO has tried, unsuccessfully so far, to contact officials of the ministry of health including, the minister Dr. Kenneth Darroux for comment. We will continue to reach out to the relevant officials.