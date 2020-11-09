Dr. Mcintyre: new water supply system for Trafalgar in 2021

The community of Trafalgar is expected to benefit from a new water supply system in 2021.
Parliamentary Representative of the Roseau Valley Constituency, Dr. Irving McIntyre made that disclosure during an interview with DBS Radio recently.
He said this is good news for Trafalgar.
“In terms of Trafalgar, yes we have a brand new water supply system we might be starting next year, hopefully, and that will be getting water from Providence and to supply Trafalgar and the Roseau Valley, and also Shawford will also benefit from that water supply system,” Dr. McIntyre stated.
The Roseau Valley MP said a Community Centre/ Resource Centre/Hurricane Centre will also be completed within the next month.
“It’s a beautiful building and the villagers of Trafalgar are really looking forward to it,” he remarked. “This is going to be like an incubation area where we are going to have a lot of lectures, talks and discussions and public events, so that we can educate the youth and the public of Trafalgar in general.”
Dr. McIntyre added, “So there is a lot going on for Trafalgar.”
He said the government is developing a tourism product in Trafalgar, “and within a few years you will just see a beautiful epicenter of tourism, health and wellness in the Roseau Valley.”
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
Is anything, anything, that Dominicans will not complain about or see some negativity?
Why did the minister fail to mention that the new water supply from Providence will be supplying the new hotel that is coming up in the area? As a matter of fact it’s main supplier.
I’m allowed to like or dislike but not allowed to post??
ADMIN: See our previous response which explains how comment moderation works. Your post was approved.
So admin you see what I mean?? I just posted a comment, it said awaiting moderation. Refresh the page and boom it has disappeared… 8-O. It’s like magic poof!! Ya’ll being biased towards me or what? I don’t see any other complaints.
ADMIN: What you described is how the comment system works for everyone. Your previous comment was approved. Check again and let us know if you still don’t see it.
Please note that comments are usually moderated within 24 hours with the possible exception of holidays and weekends.
Trying to gain some relevance as a parliamentary representative
No, he’s working…there’s a difference..smh