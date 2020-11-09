Dr. Mcintyre: new water supply system for Trafalgar in 2021

The community of Trafalgar is expected to benefit from a new water supply system in 2021.

Parliamentary Representative of the Roseau Valley Constituency, Dr. Irving McIntyre made that disclosure during an interview with DBS Radio recently.

He said this is good news for Trafalgar.

“In terms of Trafalgar, yes we have a brand new water supply system we might be starting next year, hopefully, and that will be getting water from Providence and to supply Trafalgar and the Roseau Valley, and also Shawford will also benefit from that water supply system,” Dr. McIntyre stated.

The Roseau Valley MP said a Community Centre/ Resource Centre/Hurricane Centre will also be completed within the next month.

“It’s a beautiful building and the villagers of Trafalgar are really looking forward to it,” he remarked. “This is going to be like an incubation area where we are going to have a lot of lectures, talks and discussions and public events, so that we can educate the youth and the public of Trafalgar in general.”

Dr. McIntyre added, “So there is a lot going on for Trafalgar.”

He said the government is developing a tourism product in Trafalgar, “and within a few years you will just see a beautiful epicenter of tourism, health and wellness in the Roseau Valley.”