Dr. Sanford appalled by authorities’ “disrespect” for initiative in Kalinago Territory

United Workers Party (UWP) candidate for the Salybia constituency, Dermatologist, Dr. Worrel Sanford has stated that he is deeply appalled and worried by what he says is the blatant disrespect shown by the Ministry of Kalinago Affairs, the Ministry of Health and the government with regard to a human resource development activity which was recently undertaken in the Kalinago Territory.
Dr Sanford has accused the named authorities of snubbing and undermining “the effort of one of their inspiring Kalinago women in taking the lead to contribute to the development of the human resource capital of the communities and more so, the empowering of Kalinago women.”
He stated in a release, that Anette Thomas-Sanford, a nurse by profession, recognizing the need for trained health care providers and the inability of the state mechanism to respond in a timely manner, conceptualized a health-care providers training programme with the input of the then Dean of Health Sciences at the Dominica State College (DSC), Denise Edwards. The course was offered in the Kalinago Territory.
“Despite several attempts to engage the Ministry of Health and Kalinago Affairs, they made absolutely no effort to get involved, to advice, support or to endorse the programme,” Sanford stated. “Not even the Salybia Health Center; the state did not spend one cent in constructing, did they want to make available for the six (6) month programme.”
He continued, “Thanks to the Kalinago Chief for his tenacity! At the end, 18 young women graduated from the programme despite the calculated barriers set by the very same people who profess on political platforms and selected forums that they are pro-women independence and people empowerment and no one loves the Kalinago people more than they do.”
Sanford contends that one is left with no choice but to “discard in the trash bins, the pronouncements made by some of us in leadership positions as it relates to the socio-economic development of our people and in particular our indigenous Kalinago women.”
He said as a medical professional, he fully endorsed “this outstanding initiative” by Nurse Thomas-Sanford and vowed, under a UWP led government, to explore all possible avenues for the further development of this programme, given its dire need.
“The double standard, snubbing and politicizing of all good efforts by our people cannot continue to go unabated if we truly want to see a better society tomorrow,” he remarked. “Such calculated actions are tantamount to building walls and not bridges.”
Sanford insists that the Ministry of Kalinago Affairs must be and will be run as a state entity which facilitates the development of the Kalinago people not as a DLP outpost, “with a sole mandate to thwart the progress of our communities by keeping our people in a state of perpetual dependence.”
He strongly denounced what he described as “pathetic, short sighted and irresponsible approach to the betterment of our people at a time when our communities and nation need us more than ever.”
He congratulated Thomas-Sanford on her “bold” initiative as well as the course participants who despite the odds, completed the programme.
Certification will be done by the Caribbean Association of National Training Agencies and participants will receive a Caribbean Vocational Qualification certificate (CVQ) to be issued by the Grenada National Training Authority ably facilitated by Abraham Durand.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
But isnt CVQ administered and issued by CXC?how is it going to come from some Grenadian authority?how much accreditation do those authorities enjoy?
‘Certification will be done by the Caribbean Association of National Training Agencies and participants will receive a Caribbean Vocational Qualification certificate (CVQ) to be issued by the Grenada National Training Authority ably facilitated by Abraham Durand.’
Sandford it is Nurse SANFORD THAT IS SHOWING DISRESPECT!!!!!! This certificate will not be recognize in Dominica i find you all are damn rude to think you all can just by-pass our designated Ministries and go out there for certification… DID THE COURSE EVEN MET CVQ STANDARD???? Grenada is in no way able to verify the quality of the training…. My boy just give the people a certificate of participation and finish you looking for too much CACA that is not necessary at this time plus embarrassing the foreign institutions with your pettiness SMDFH!!!!!
Who run things? Skerrit or the Kalinagos?
Well said doctor Sanford!!
This DLP does not care about the Kalinagos.. They use them every election cycle, to remain in office, but thanks God , Skerrit is not the one who run things there, it is the Kalinago people, and they will surely reject the DLP..!!!!
S m g
S m g
L S m g n
That’s how the Skerrit administration works, if you are a supporter you get anything within reason: cash, house, unjustified promotion, building material, agricultural grants even you not a farmer… In short the sky is the Limit. If you are not a supporter you get persecuted… Still some people want to make us believe we are not living in a corrupt dictatorship
There is a systematic failure by this government in almost every aspect of development in Dominica. This stagnant economy proves the incompetence and inept nature of this administration. But yet, they are out there on the campaign trail speading misinformation and false promises.
Once there’s no political mileage to be gained, for the military junta, from any exercise or event conducted in the country, it shows no interest. In fact, they try to suffocate any private initiative to assist depressed communities as it bears bare the government’s inadequacies. Nothing they do is for the collective benefit of the people. The Fed Clinic, NEP, the hurriedly done roads, apartment complexes are done strictly for votes, nothing else. Skerrit sees the people not as humans in need of assistance but as votes. Disheartening!
Facially challenged capitolin, joseph john, gee joseph,Anon, kid on the block, peeping tom and Chad ambo are not interested in such initiatives but rather little personal favours and handouts for themselves
This is a first in your area. I have never heard of a Parl rep. of your area undertaking that or similar initiative.
This is community development by helping people develop themselves in areas that benefits the community in health services. This is a great initiative my brother. It is a SHAME that the health ministry and ministry responsible for women empowerment snubbed the program…..that’s a nasty attitude towards women empowerment in the Kalinago Territory.
For me personally i hope i can see a Kalinago as PM or President one day!!!
Don’t be surprised if the government try to tweak your idea just a bit and come up with some similar program of it’s own. a caring government will always develop and encourage women’s empowerment
Sanford stated. “Not even the Salybia Health Center; the state did not spend one cent in constructing, did they want to make available for the six (6) month programme.”. This is a damn shame. What I`m hearing from Hon. Sanford? Shame on this failed incompetent PM and Labour government. This Health Centre with its sleeping Quarters for nurses and health professionals in the event of emergency etc to overnight as initiated by the then Director of CCF Francis Joseph with the funds through his brother in New York and his brother appealed to donors for funding to have this Centre constructed. It has been a success. It is now completed over five (10) years and in use and we are proud of those involved. The Carib Chief, and his councillors, the Parliamentary Representative, the nurses well wishers and other medical professionals and the Kalinago people. We are proud of Dr. Sanford as a UWP Candidate for this coming election and we urge everyone in Territory to vote him in. Out goes labour,…