DSC 2019 graduates given solid advice for next stage of their life’s journey

On July 9th 2019, the Dominica State College (DSC) held its 17th annual graduation ceremony at Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Roseau. The Board of Governors, President, Members of Cabinet and Staff and Management of DSC joined over 300 students in celebration as they received their degrees in Education, Social Studies, Arts and Technology, Environmental Studies.

For the first time in DSC history, there were graduates in General Studies and two students graduated with Bachelors degrees in Nursing.

Lecturer at the College, Frederica James, presided over the ceremony. The welcome address was given by Chairman of the DSC Board of Governors. Dr.Ian Lambert who not only recognized the hard work and effort of the graduates, but also that of the families who made it possible, evoking a more than positive response from the audience.

Although there was no official theme to the ceremony, both Dr. Lambert and Minister for Education Petter St.Jean assured the graduates that there is no better investment than an investment in their future.

“There is no better investment in your wellness and future than your college education,” Lambert expressed.

St.Jean encouraged the graduates to continue on their paths of career pursuits as business opportunities are forever changing and developing. He reassured them by reminding them that education is the greatest investment a country can make.

President of the DSC, Dr. Donald Peters, delivered the charge to the graduates. He urged them to remember that this is not the end, nor is it goodbye. He equipped them with helpful ‘tidbits’ to take with them through life and commended them on their hard work and perseverance throughout the year despite the challenges faced.

Keynote speaker Father Herman Sharplis, reminded the graduates about exercising tolerance and embracing the differences that they will encounter as they go into the diversity that is the outside world. He told them that they should always try to work toward the common good.

Jair Pendengue, Class Valedictorian told the audience that she was here to give a real speech, not a good one. She said that while at first, getting the honor of being valedictorian was a shock to her, she thought of all the hardships she faced and obstacles she overcame and realized that those are exactly what made her who she is and why she was able to get where she is today. She reminded her fellow graduates that their hard work is what got them where they are and urged them to keep standing and persevering.

Over 50 students were a part of the honors program for receiving the highest honors in their respective area of study. This was based on their GPA and specific program requirements.