DSC new nursing skills lab to be launched on Wednesday

President of the Dominica State College Dr. Donald Peters said the contribution of the college by some Dominicans living in Texas and New York who volunteered to remodel the nursing skills lab and bring it up to speed should not go unnoticed.

He said together with the Clinton Foundation, they have teamed up to renovate the nursing skills lab which was destroyed by Hurricane Maria after it had just been repaired. A ceremony to launch the facility has been planned for July 3rd 2019.

He announced that the new lab will not only be for the nurses but for all health sciences, pharmacy, technology, public health and environmental health programmes.

Dr. Peters said that the OECS is interested in the lab because its now going to be one of the best labs in the OECS.

He said that they would like other students to utilise the lab as these are some of the things that are needed in the region. He added that there is a need for people to be trained and to become experts in this field.

The formal launch of the new nursing Lab will be on Wednesday, 11 am at the Dominica State College.