DSC students explore study opportunities at Dominica University of Medical Sciences

Students of the Dominica State College (DSC) may have the opportunity to do pre- medical studies at the Dominica University of Medical Sciences.

The school took to Facebook to announce that over sixty students and graduates of the Dominica State College attended a meeting organized by the Dominica University of Medical Sciences on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

The meeting served to recruit students to the university as topics such as ‘The Educational Process from Attending Medical School to Being a Consultant’ and, ‘Programs of Study Offered at the Dominica University School of Medicine’ were explored.

The attendees were presented with application forms and were allowed to settle concerns. The meeting concluded with an air of excitement as attendees were enthusiastic about the prospects of attending the university.

President of the Dominica State College, Dr. Donald Peters, expressed gratitude to the team representing the Dominica University of Medical Sciences for making the college a priority in their recruitment efforts and encouraged attendees to take advantage of the opportunity presented.

The meeting was chaired by Ambassador Edward Lambert, Facilitator of Dominica University of Medical Sciences.Dr. Stanly White, Dean of the Dominica University School of Medicine and, Dr. Joel Lambert, Member of the Board of Directors of the Dominica University School of Medicine made presentations to the attendees. Also present was Ms. Pahal Chowla, CEO of the Dominica University School of Medicine.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced at the National Budget Presentation in July 2019, that the Dominica University of Medical Sciences (DUMS) would replace the Ross University in Picard Portsmouth.

In September 2019, the University announced that it would open its doors in October the same year, and boasted a projected growth of 2,500 students by 2023.

The opening did not take place as scheduled and a new opening date has not yet been announced.