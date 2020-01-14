DSC students explore study opportunities at Dominica University of Medical Sciences

Students of the Dominica State College (DSC) may have the opportunity to do pre- medical studies at the Dominica University of Medical Sciences.
The school took to Facebook to announce that over sixty students and graduates of the Dominica State College attended a meeting organized by the Dominica University of Medical Sciences on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
The meeting served to recruit students to the university as topics such as ‘The Educational Process from Attending Medical School to Being a Consultant’ and, ‘Programs of Study Offered at the Dominica University School of Medicine’ were explored.
The attendees were presented with application forms and were allowed to settle concerns. The meeting concluded with an air of excitement as attendees were enthusiastic about the prospects of attending the university.
President of the Dominica State College, Dr. Donald Peters, expressed gratitude to the team representing the Dominica University of Medical Sciences for making the college a priority in their recruitment efforts and encouraged attendees to take advantage of the opportunity presented.
The meeting was chaired by Ambassador Edward Lambert, Facilitator of Dominica University of Medical Sciences.Dr. Stanly White, Dean of the Dominica University School of Medicine and, Dr. Joel Lambert, Member of the Board of Directors of the Dominica University School of Medicine made presentations to the attendees. Also present was Ms. Pahal Chowla, CEO of the Dominica University School of Medicine.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced at the National Budget Presentation in July 2019, that the Dominica University of Medical Sciences (DUMS) would replace the Ross University in Picard Portsmouth.
In September 2019, the University announced that it would open its doors in October the same year, and boasted a projected growth of 2,500 students by 2023.
The opening did not take place as scheduled and a new opening date has not yet been announced.
Dominica School Of Medical Science not Medicine.
Is the school accredited? You don’t want to waste your money and then get to find out you degree is not accepted any where else.
(RUSM) Ross University School of Medicine took 40 years to attract approximately 1,500 students.
But (DUMS) Dominica University of Medical Sciences not even open yet is expected to have a student enrollment of approximately 2,500 students by 2023.
Meanwhile they planning to start with about 60 (DSC) Dominica State College students. But when? The next General Elections are constitutionally due by December 2024.
The people of Portsmouth and by extension Dominica, and in particular the Landlords at Picard should be happy that DUMS replacing RUSM.
Thank you Prime Minister, Dr Dr Roosevelt Skerri – Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica.
Thank you Ms Pahal Chowla – DUMS CEO
Thank you Dr Stanley White – DUMS Dean
Thank you Ambassador Edward Lambert – DUMS Facilitator
Thank you Dr. Joel Lambert – DUMS board of Directors Member and Edward Lambert son
And Special thank you to Vincent Ophay Etienne and Renneth Bubbles Alexis among others… We getting our University…
Seeing is believing. If they start with 60 State College graduates immeasurable our Dominica govt would have to pick up the tab.DUMS is not a charity.
Another joke. Fooling the fools continues. Waste of time. I hope people do their research on the so-called school investor from India.
Cause that maybe just maybe another scam in the making.
I did a whole lot better in some of my college courses than some caribbean A’Level students did. So, it is all about you and what you want to be. It is true that some students are later developers than others are but, that does not mean that you are stupid. So please, admire what our PM is doing for us in taking us to the next level of education and, that we should embrace those opportunities with open arms and stop being negative.
We need to appreciate what our PM is doing today for us in terms of giving every Dominican an opportunity to be what they would like to be in terms of a higher education. When I first came to America I saw what was going on and took advantage of the opportunities that presented themselves. In America, you can be anything that you want to be as long as you have the ambition and is able to apply yourself. Back in the sixties and seventies, we had that myth that you had to have God’s brain to attend university or you had to have A’Levels to attend university. That was all not true. And all we worked for was to achieve 5 or more O’Levels to work in a bank. Bull….. Give me a break. You can be anything that you want to be in America as long as you are serious, ambitious and want to learn. So please, admire the PM for what he is doing in taking us to the next level of education. It is an opportunity that most of us missed out on in the sixties and seventies. It was a myth back then.
Guess no foreigners are taking the bait of that fly by night school so why not got go after the “gullible” natives.
http://www.dominicamedicaluniversity.com
I do not remember UWP telling the people of DOMINICA where Dominica university of Medical Sciences is located.Bunch of CROOKS and TRAITORS UWP
Hmmmm…….Interesting. Trying something, but it’s going to take a very long time to reach or may never reach that level of ROSS which was a disaster and a sad loss.