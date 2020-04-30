DSS awaits necessary legislation to use social security funds for government relief measures – Jean-Jacques

Director of the Dominica Social Security (DSS), Janice Jean-Jacques Thomas, has said that the DSS is awaiting passage of the requisite legislative provision to give effect to a recommendation by the institution to provide relief to persons who have been impacted as a result of the disruption in business due to Covid-19.
Prime Minister Skerrit said recently that he had approved the use of $8 million dollars from the DSS’ redundancy fund to help finance his government’s measures to assist citizens who have been affected due to Covid-19.
He has since been criticised by some members of the public and the opposition leader for his use of that money with one of his critics threatening to take the matter to court.
However, at a press briefing held this week, Jean-Jacques Thomas the DSS’ reason for making the recommendation.
“The Dominica Social Security as the major pillar of Dominica’s social protection mechanism and like almost all other social security systems within CARICOM felt it necessary to take action to recommend a measure that would provide a level of income relief to insure persons who has been displaced from work as a result of disruption in business due to the CoronaVirus,” the DSS Director said.
She said the International Labour Organization was consulted on possible measures which could be adopted at this time to provide social protection to workers and their recommendations included consideration of the introduction of an emergency unemployment benefit
Jean-Jacques Thomas stated further that the firm of Morneau Shepell, in a special bulletin of Covid-19 for Caribbean Social Security Institutions, advised, “If you do not yet have an unemployment benefit, it is possible and feasible to introduce one during a recession, without prior funding or additional contributions.”
She added the Dominica Social Security received “support and advice” from an actuary from the firm of Morneau Shepell, on how this could be accomplished without jeopardizing the sustainability of the fund.
The DSS official explained that the proposal was to utilize part of the reserves in the redundancy fund which was established under the Protection of Employment Act and being administered by the DSS on behalf of the Ministry of Labour, and part of the reserves of the Employment Injury Branch of social security to offer income support in the form of a temporary unemployment assistance benefit.
She said the proposal was discussed among management staff at the DSS, after which it was adopted by the board of directors. It was then forwarded to the prime minister who advised that the institution consults with the private sector organizations to apprise them of its intentions and to report back to him.
“Consequently the Dominica Social Security held meetings with the Dominica Employers Federation [DEF], the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association [DHTA] and the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC) whereupon they pledged their support for the initiative,” Jean-Jacques Thomas stated.
She said on that basis, a report was then submitted to Prime Minister Skerrit for approval for the special facility.
“At this juncture, we are awaiting communication on the way forward and passage of the requisite legislative provision to give effect to the initiative,” she indicated.
The DSS Director expressed confidence that the implementation of this initiative would serve to relieve the plight of affected workers, while also assisting in the stimulation of economic activity by virtue of this injection of funds into the economy.
“Such action will simultaneously yield benefits to the social security system since employees within certain sectors could continue to be employed, thereby generating spinoffs to social security for the continued payments of contributions at a time where there would otherwise be a downturn in contributions income,” Jean-Jacques Thomas noted.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
Skerrit stop follow what the USA is doing that relief money was given to tax payers and they have to pay it back but you just throwing the country money to all the lazy Dominicans that don’t want to work why don’t you raise working front line workers pay I’m so tired of that shxxt
I listen to Mrs. Jean Jacques and her sorry self almost wanting to cry on the ‘Talk On The Block,’ and how hurt she was that this thing was made political. Really Mrs. Jean Jacques?? I want to suggest next time you step into a talk show setting whether it be on Kairi, DBS and or Q95 try to get rid or better yet leave your emotions outside the door. The the hurt you speak of sounded so childish , unprofessional and pitiful it made me want to puke! The politics started on Saturday night when your favorite PM put his foot in his mouth as usual then turned to people like you to come do damage control. I love listening to other islands protocols, where similar proposals are being put forward but they are fully discussed with all and sundry, here we tend to do differently and to allow one man to steal the show. BTW, Please don’t allow your hurt feelings to get worst, for the PM has discarded the proposal after he publicly informed of its approval. This foolishness shall pass one day!
Where is the states money from the sale of our Passports that this incompetent Skerrit and his failed questionable Labour government need to be questioned and answer to us we the struggling tax payers of Dominica.
No wonder these outrageous Labour government clowns can’t answer us, we the People. This failed corrupted Labour Government is dmust be held accountable and this Odd Minister Skerrit must give answers to our people and country and account first the whereabouts of our tax money and those that came from overseas to benefit the development of our suffering and poor people that failed Skerrit and this obvious corrupted Labour government that has reduced us to poverty where Skerrit as Odd Minister killed our agriculture, open the abusive Red Clinic and gave out thousands of money from Our hard working Dominicans towards development that this clown Skerrit used as his papashow decisive, corrupted abusive Fraudulent Red Clinic ……. We need answers, if not police pick him up.
Where is the states money from the sale of our Passports that this incompetent Skerrit and his failed questionable Labour government need to be questioned and answer to us we the struggling tax payers of Dominica.
No wonder these outrageous Labour government clowns can’t answer us, we the People. This failed corrupted Labour Government must be held accountable and this Odd Minister Skerrit must give answers to our people and country and account first the whereabouts of our tax money and those that came from overseas to benefit the development of our suffering and poor people that failed Skerrit and this obvious corrupted Labour government that has reduced us to poverty where Skerrit as Odd Minister killed our agriculture, open the abusive Red Clinic and gave out thousands of money from Our hard working Dominicans towards development that this clown Skerrit used as his papashow decisive, corrupted abusive Fraudulent Red Clinic thievery. We need answers, if not police must pick him…
Based on the heading,
It’s not ss money it’s the people’s money
You mean “Government Social Security” not “Dominica” cause is government that money securing.
Where all the money we had bringing down Popcorn , and the others down ?
The big money we send to Jamaica? What you have to show for it today? Some pictures on your facebook? It’s like the lot of y’ll dont think. Instead of wanting the money in your pocket so you can pay your internet bill or pay a course. You going and jump up to Popcorn, and today all of us sucking salt and begging for goverment relief while Popcorn in his mansion. An when you try to talk to young people hear dem ” You doe want us to free up dennnnn” . Free up now nuh, lemme see allu. Instead to tell the government they doing rubbbish, big artist in Dominica back to back give you the money to do a course( then again look they not going and pay school for allu again allu was elated to go and put a red shirt and jump. Kool out was making dindang, go and get a cool out now.
skerrit knwe why he was placing his handlers in top jobs…. they cannot turn back now lol…. alas
This is another one of Skerrit’s faithful followers. How can that woman stand in front of us and try to justify this disgraceful move of the PM. Here job is to manage and guard our pensions and health ‘insurance’. What does she do? Exactly the opposite! Let the PM put his sticky fingers in yet another of our sweaty jars without as much as a protest. Skerrit as done a super job in putting his ‘friends’ in all those key positions so he can rest assured that he will never ever get any opposition from within.