DSS awaits necessary legislation to use social security funds for government relief measures – Jean-Jacques

Director of the Dominica Social Security (DSS), Janice Jean-Jacques Thomas, has said that the DSS is awaiting passage of the requisite legislative provision to give effect to a recommendation by the institution to provide relief to persons who have been impacted as a result of the disruption in business due to Covid-19.

Prime Minister Skerrit said recently that he had approved the use of $8 million dollars from the DSS’ redundancy fund to help finance his government’s measures to assist citizens who have been affected due to Covid-19.

He has since been criticised by some members of the public and the opposition leader for his use of that money with one of his critics threatening to take the matter to court.

However, at a press briefing held this week, Jean-Jacques Thomas the DSS’ reason for making the recommendation.

“The Dominica Social Security as the major pillar of Dominica’s social protection mechanism and like almost all other social security systems within CARICOM felt it necessary to take action to recommend a measure that would provide a level of income relief to insure persons who has been displaced from work as a result of disruption in business due to the CoronaVirus,” the DSS Director said.

She said the International Labour Organization was consulted on possible measures which could be adopted at this time to provide social protection to workers and their recommendations included consideration of the introduction of an emergency unemployment benefit

Jean-Jacques Thomas stated further that the firm of Morneau Shepell, in a special bulletin of Covid-19 for Caribbean Social Security Institutions, advised, “If you do not yet have an unemployment benefit, it is possible and feasible to introduce one during a recession, without prior funding or additional contributions.”

She added the Dominica Social Security received “support and advice” from an actuary from the firm of Morneau Shepell, on how this could be accomplished without jeopardizing the sustainability of the fund.

The DSS official explained that the proposal was to utilize part of the reserves in the redundancy fund which was established under the Protection of Employment Act and being administered by the DSS on behalf of the Ministry of Labour, and part of the reserves of the Employment Injury Branch of social security to offer income support in the form of a temporary unemployment assistance benefit.

She said the proposal was discussed among management staff at the DSS, after which it was adopted by the board of directors. It was then forwarded to the prime minister who advised that the institution consults with the private sector organizations to apprise them of its intentions and to report back to him.

“Consequently the Dominica Social Security held meetings with the Dominica Employers Federation [DEF], the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association [DHTA] and the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC) whereupon they pledged their support for the initiative,” Jean-Jacques Thomas stated.

She said on that basis, a report was then submitted to Prime Minister Skerrit for approval for the special facility.

“At this juncture, we are awaiting communication on the way forward and passage of the requisite legislative provision to give effect to the initiative,” she indicated.

The DSS Director expressed confidence that the implementation of this initiative would serve to relieve the plight of affected workers, while also assisting in the stimulation of economic activity by virtue of this injection of funds into the economy.

“Such action will simultaneously yield benefits to the social security system since employees within certain sectors could continue to be employed, thereby generating spinoffs to social security for the continued payments of contributions at a time where there would otherwise be a downturn in contributions income,” Jean-Jacques Thomas noted.