DSS Director ‘really sad and hurt’ by rejection of relief proposal for Covid-impacted Dominicans

Director of the Dominica Social Security (DSS), Janice Jean-Jacques Thomas, has expressed sadness and hurt after Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit rejected a proposal from the DSS which was intended to assist Dominicans who have lost their jobs due to Covid-19.

Prime Minister Skerrit announced on April 25 that he had approved the use of $8 million from the DSS to assist people who have lost their jobs and the government would add to that a minimum of 9.5 million dollars, in the first instance, to help fund other aspects of its COVID-19 relief measures.

He explained during a phone interview on Kairi FM three days later, on April 28, that the proposal was an initiative of the DSS whose management had made the recommendation to him after seeking advice from their actuary and at his request, had obtained the support of all private sector organizations as well.

However, critics had already pounced on the prime minister’s initial statement, questioning its legality, among other things. Opposition leader, Lennox Linton, referred to the move as a raid on social security funds at a time when he (Skerrit) has “under his private control, in excess of a billion dollars of public money.” One critic threatened to file an injunction against the measure.

The DSS Director explained at a COVID-19 press briefing on April 28, that the proposal was to utilize part of the reserves in the redundancy fund which was established under the Protection of Employment Act and administered by the DSS on behalf of the Ministry of Labour, and part of the reserves of the DSS Employment Injury Branch, to offer income support in the form of a temporary unemployment assistance benefit.

She said then that the DSS was waiting for the requisite legislation to implement the relief measure.

However, Jean-Jacques revealed during a live interview on Q-95FM on April 30, that minutes before going on the air, she had received a letter from Prime Minister Skerrit in which he indicated that he would not be accepting the proposal.

“I must say that I have been saddened lately by the turn out of this thing,” Jean-Jacques Thomas said. “I really thought and I am still convinced that this proposal was doing something to help Dominicans whose lives and their livelihoods have been affected by Covid-19, and to see how it has turned out into a political tool, it hurts my heart.”

Jean-Jacques Thomas was asked if the prime minister gave a reason for his decision in his letter.

“No…I don’t know but I suspect maybe is all the controversy around…he didn’t give a reason,” she responded but said he made it very clear in the letter that he would not be accepting the proposal

Jean-Jacques Thomas said she is not concerned about the criticism that has received from certain members of the public in this matter because she, personally, did not stand to benefit from the money.

“I wasn’t going to benefit from the money but I know it was going to touch lives; make a difference in people’s lives and today for us to be at the point I am really hurt,” she stated.

Meantime, Deputy Director of the DSS, Augustus Etienne, described as “downright regrettable” the level of controversy which he said the issue had generated.

He said that everything that is done at the DSS has to be in accordance with legislation.

“Some have elaborated on the various benefits that the existing Social Security provisions make allowance for,” Etienne noted.

However, he explained that this particular situation that presents itself with Covid-19 is not something that the DSS can currently cater to,

“But as soon as it was looking possible that Covid-19 was going to come our way, we had a management meeting; we discussed what we can do,” Etienne stated. “We realized that with the need for quarantine and everything that goes with Covid-19, there are going to be some people who may not be getting income, but are not sick and therefore unable to present their medical to receive sickness benefit.”