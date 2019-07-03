DYBT awards participants of poster and essay competitions

The Dominica Youth Business Trust (DYBT) has awarded the participants in the ‘My Business of the future’ poster competition and “A day in the life of an entrepreneur- shadow an entrepreneur experience” essay competition.

The winners and participants were announced at a press briefing which was held at the Public Service Union (PSU) building on Tuesday.

The winners of the poster competition are: Makayla George, Sydni Samuel and Joshua Dangleben from the Morne Jaune Primary School. Joy-Marie, Ciara Gregoire and Axya Isreal from the Convent Preparatory School came in 2nd while Regal Forest Fountaine from the Warner Primary School came 3rd.

Kiah Charles and Darnail Augustine of the Convent Preparatory School were also recognized for participating in the poster competition.

The Winner of the essay competition was Klazienne Morancie of the Arthur Waldron Seventh-Day Adventist Academy. Alana Luke of the Dominica State College (DSC) came 2nd and Kalyanna Deluge of DSC placed 3rd.

The poster competition targeted primary school students who were instructed to create an image showcasing what business they would like to establish when they grow up. The essay competitions involved older persons who wrote about a Dominican entrepreneur that they admire.

During Global Entrepreneur Week in November, the winners of the essay competition will get a chance to meet that entrepreneur and experience how their life is for a day.

At the briefing, Development Officer of DYBT Enterprise, Phillip Rolle said 23 potential entrepreneurs benefited from the 13th Entrepreneurial Development Programme (EDP) which ran from may 13th to June 7th 2019.

He said the first element of the EDP was the achievement motivation training (AMT) which was a one-week residential style programme to assist these young, business-minded people to understand their personality, leadership potential and to discover entrepreneurial spirit.

That phase of the programme took place at Fort Shirley, Cabrits National Park, from May 13th to 17th.

“The programme continued for the next three consecutive weeks at the PSU conference room and included intense modules on the essential elements of a business plan which, once approved by the DYBT, will facilitate the participants, access to credit at most local finical institutions, through a loan grantee arrangement,” Rolle stated.

He said the beneficiaries also interfaced with resource persons and successful entrepreneurs and were provided with insight on taxes, banking, social security and business registration and other real business experiences, through panel discussions.

Rolle said over 500 graduates of the DYBT programme now own successful businesses.