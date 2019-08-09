Ease up on Rastafarians for marijuana possession says Peter Alleyne

Member of the Rastafarian Community and attorney at law Peter Alleyne, has reacted to the announcement that legislation will be passed in Dominica to decriminalise the use of small amounts of marijuana.

Alleyne said government needs to go one step further.

“We want that the government give a policy statement to the police force that they ease up on Rastafarians for possession of Marijuana. When you make a first step and you don’t think of the second or third step, then you are liable to get tripped up along the way because as I said, who is going to be the person responsible for all of these one ounces to individuals?” he asked.

Alleyne said it is a much easier preposition to deal with medical marijuana as an industry than to deal with what is called recreational use because in the medical field there are standards and medical trained personnel that can diagnose and determine the strengths and the quantities that should be used.

He said Rastafarians do not like the word recreational as it associates with alcohol, drinking and partying due to its relationship with misbehaviour.

“Rastafarians usually refer to it as the spiritual food and therefore the first step should be to get the police to respect the Rastaman and not interfere with their casual, spiritual use of marijuana. The one ounce is going to create complications. Let’s see how it is going to roll out but as I said who is going to be the one providing that one ounce to each individual,” he suggested.