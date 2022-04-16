Easter Sunday Enchanted Garden Preview to be held as teaser to Giraudel National Flower

PRESS RELEASE - Saturday, April 16th, 2022 at 10:38 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

On this Easter Sunday April 17, 2022 the Flower Show Site, in Giraudel will be bursting with colour and excitement as the Morne Anglais Tourism Group stages the Easter Sunday Enchanted Garden Preview.  The Preview is expected to feature the lower segment of the 2.6 acres of land which is now home for the Flower Show.  The Event will kick off from 11.00am with an entrance contribution of only EC$5.00.  Eats, drinks, flower plants and other local products will be on sale.  Patrons will be treated to light entertainment at intervals during the day.

The Enchanted Garden Event which is a teaser to the much anticipated Grand National Flower Show/Market Fair is scheduled for May 27 – 29, 2022, at which the launching of the Grand Flower Show/Market Fair will take place.  The Grand Flower/ Show/Market Fair is scheduled to take place later this year as part of the calendar of events to mark our Independence Anniversary Celebrations.

Easter Sunday Enchanted Garden Preview at the Flower Show Site, in Giraudel is well placed to attract visitors and locals alike looking to experience the anticipated beauty, eats, drinks and other natural products of the twin communities of Giraudel and Eggleston.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.