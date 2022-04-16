Easter Sunday Enchanted Garden Preview to be held as teaser to Giraudel National Flower

On this Easter Sunday April 17, 2022 the Flower Show Site, in Giraudel will be bursting with colour and excitement as the Morne Anglais Tourism Group stages the Easter Sunday Enchanted Garden Preview. The Preview is expected to feature the lower segment of the 2.6 acres of land which is now home for the Flower Show. The Event will kick off from 11.00am with an entrance contribution of only EC$5.00. Eats, drinks, flower plants and other local products will be on sale. Patrons will be treated to light entertainment at intervals during the day.

The Enchanted Garden Event which is a teaser to the much anticipated Grand National Flower Show/Market Fair is scheduled for May 27 – 29, 2022, at which the launching of the Grand Flower Show/Market Fair will take place. The Grand Flower/ Show/Market Fair is scheduled to take place later this year as part of the calendar of events to mark our Independence Anniversary Celebrations.

Easter Sunday Enchanted Garden Preview at the Flower Show Site, in Giraudel is well placed to attract visitors and locals alike looking to experience the anticipated beauty, eats, drinks and other natural products of the twin communities of Giraudel and Eggleston.