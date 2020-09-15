EC$3 million needed to complete Roseau Cathedral; Bishop explains

Bishop of the Diocese of Roseau, His Lordship Gabriel Malzaire, has revealed that just over EC$3-Million dollars is needed to complete the renovation work of Dominica’s Lady of Fair Haven Cathedral in Roseau, which has been under repair since 2011.
Speaking during a press conference on September 14, 2020,the Bishop acknowledged that the project has taken much longer than expected, but says the renovation work has been “evolutionary.”
“When we decommissioned the church in 2012 we thought that it would have taken about three years to be completed and then we would be back in the cathedral but it has not been so. The actual renovation project was very evolutionary in a sense as we moved along we saw more things which needed to be done,” he aired. “So we started with a project that was simply the removal of the termite ridden roof to replace it at a cost of about 2.5 million dollars and that would be it, well that’s what we thought.”
According to His Lordship, as time progressed, other pressing repairs were brought to the forefront, one being the need to secure the structure in the event of a natural disaster.
“After the earthquake that struck two churches in the North we felt there is a need to do a seismic test- the test for the sanity of the foundation to withstand an earthquake- and the results of that test was the fact that it was thought unsuitable for that kind of roof that we intended to put up and of course the rest of the building. So the entire foundation of the building had to be retrofitted, it had to be completely changed and that skyrocketed the cost. So we moved from an estimate of 2.5 million to a 12 million dollar estimate,” he told members of the media.
The Bishop went on to highlight that additional delays were experienced with the passage of Tropical Storm (TS)Erika, Hurricane Maria and also from the procurement of material from abroad, therefore, two years non-consecutively was lost in the process of building.
Meantime, Assistant Diocese Engineer for the Cathedral, Tarik Rolle, publicized that the project which was anticipated to be completed in 2008 is currently at lot seven out of seventeen.
“We started with the removal of the contents of the church, removal of the asbestos of the roof, demolition of infested termite roof structure and concrete works, we also did the supply and erection of the steel frame structure roof frame, installing of the new reinforced concrete flooring and electrical conduits, fabricating and installing shutters and door which is the stage we are right now and we’re also doing the retrofitting and the bell tower and installing of the spire,” Rolle stated.
Uncompleted works included, the ceiling, the joinery works, removal of termite infested partitions, painting of the ceiling walls, tiling of the flooring , restoration of the painting murals, installation of marble title, a new vestry, installing of timber pulpit and external works.
With the current COVID-19 pandemic, he admitted the possibilities of there being further delays and increases in the cost of the project.
About nine million dollars has so far been spent on the project.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
37 Comments
Bishop Really….Hell No!!! The majority of Dominicans are in difficult economic hard-time under this Labor Party regime.
Please sell a few of properties the church owns in Dominica handed to them by worshippers who have past on.
This will provide the finances to complete the Cathedral!!!!!
Don’t forget to have a mens restroom and womens restroom built on the inside on either side of the entrance of the church. This is definitely needed in this day and age. It is very important. A lot of catholic churches in America do have that.
Even if I was contemplating on giving, with you, Malzaire,the head of the catholic church In Dominica,I’d rather give it to a drunken sailor.
You’ve become too party polical,too much in bed with Skerit. You’ve turned a blind eye to all the wrongdoings ,all the corruption, all the abuse of power as Skerit continues to plunder the country’s resources. For that matter of fact I consider you an accomplice to all of Skerit’s wrongdoings.
Malzaire be a priest, be a man of God and stop aiding and abating wrongdoing.
Vatican is loaded, a catholic group just spent 7million plus on ads supporting trump… all the millions spent on settlements for abused boys. Sorry bro not my money going to no church .
If the Vatican sold just one of its multitude of art works it would pay for the restoration of the cathedral many times over.
Not all of the Vatican’s priceless art works are available for the public’s gaze. Raphael’s nude Venus languishes in the papal bathroom in defiance of the Christian horror of nakedness. Whilst I admire papal taste, I wish it could be shared with the rest of us mortals.
You see Roger you can admire papal taste, which may represent some kind of victory that doesn’t affect you personally, but the rest of us have been seriously injured by all the evil papal bull edicts issued by the same Vatican for enslavement and destruction of all indigenous People (non-european) to steal their LANDS. They were able to send their army ships here to destroy Kalinago people and take their LAND, and now want to compete against us people seriously affected by a pandemic among other things for government handouts and panhandling to fix their sick church. Sick people!
I am sorry that you missed the intended sarcasm of my phrase, “papal taste”.
I am with you all the way!
No problem. These people inflict enuff pain seriously no joking matter, and they show no sign of decency nor repair for the affected people.
Thanks for the update. However, I hope that Skerritt doesn’t spend not one dollar more of taxpayer’s money on the catholic cathedral. The Bishop remained on the sidelines whilst Skerritt abused the provisions of the constitution during the last election. After the Pope gave the Bishop cover, with the letter he issued about electoral reform, Malzaire in effect turned his back on the Pope and the people of Dominica. Besides that Catholicism is not the only religion in the county.
Whats the total given so far?
I think 4 to 5 million$ at different intervals.
He gets many things.
When our govt needed to make up for losses in agriculture and participate in the emerging global CBD medicinal and recreational marijuana as an industry to boost farmers income, he bullsh*t his “boy” to not participate, just let people grow 2 trees, he advised. And here we are still poor and broke, he wants us to pay his f** bill.
What’s shocking is that nobody is even suggesting to use one of Jesus’ miracles to finish this Cathedral. Like why do you exclusively need cold hard cash?
Water into wine, stone into bread but $3 million to finish the Cathedral..poor poor ppl!!
Just go on a programme called “””Anou Parle Sot”” on a Sunday night, where a baffoon babbles nonsense.
Monday morning “BRAM”, bright and early, you have a cheque of EC$ 3 000 000.00
Bishop, are you oblivious to what is happening? Presently, ,thousands of residents are struggling mightily to satisfy their basic needs. Many babies, children, adults and elderly people are going hungry. Many of the houses are only suitable for dry weather. So many cannot afford to fill their prescriptions.
In light of the suffering, do you still prefer to procure $3 000 000 to renovate a building than to feed, clothe and shelter the severely impoverished? Has your conscience walked out of your head and has not returned?
What does that say about the state of our country which is majority Roman Catholic?
One would expect that amount to be raised within 24 months max. But with the level of poverty on the island, the faithful have to decide between providing for their faith or their children. This is a sad state of affairs.
Have you done a count for yourself? Or has a census been carried out for you to know if Dominica in 2020 is majority roman catholic? How do you know that? so many protestant churches popping up over the years.
@Zandoli, learning your math skills is not the same as the rest of the world my friend to put it lightly maybe you should go back to school ha.
At Zandoli, there no such thing as providing for “faith” faith is of the Spirit, it is the Grace of God through which He works with us.
Faith is the channel by which God feeds His people to grow spiritually, and spiritual growth has no expense attached to it.
If the Catholic Church (the people) was applying faith in God, their Church House (the Roseau Cathedral) would have been completely renovated years ago.
For example, how often do they stand as a congregation to pray to God for His help to complete the renovation of their Church House with faith and trust that He will come through for them?
Maybe not at all, because they are too busy praying to Mary, who cannot receive them, and doing all sorts of “religious rituals” during the worship session–better known as works.
Unfortunately, God is not receiving them, for He said that they are “doctrine of man”, which they do in vain. It is faith in God that brings us Life there is no cost to it.
Go to the bank and ask for loan like everyone else it was you all fault for not having the cathedral insured properly, we have enough on our plate already!!
Why wasn’t my comment posted? Was it touching a nerve?
ADMIN: Comments are not moderately immediately, they are usually moderated within 24 hours with the possible exception of holidays and weekends.
Check again if you still don’t see your comment let us know.
Your one stop Bank. BANK VATICAN, you should have no problem.
why the catholic church still feel entitled to public money aka poor people money? The catholic church is one of the richest/wealthiest institutions in the world, but they still want to suck money from a poor country like D A.
same people that pay tax, some of them don’t have roof, don’t have access to a public library and other local resources…
Bad enough uncle Skerro turn billionaire on us already, the church want to join in.
Why is this news? The Catholic Church (Rome) need to fix their Church.
White Man religion will always F the Black man’s over
Bishop is the church the building or the people? You said the church was decommissioned. Also what is more important? 500K to build a concrete structure or my membership to the flock? If you do not publicly give back that 500k Catholicism will loose me and a bunch of others 500k in the grand scheme of 12 million is not much. Some of the old buildings took over 70 years to build, which means many souls were lost before completion. So tell me were the buildings that took that long to build more important than the people? The country is in hard times and i have never seen so much talk about money to rebuild like that. In this hard times when souls need to be saved you are more interested in building a structure than mending the cathedral that has been destroyed in the hearts of the faithful. Let people give what and when they want and if the structure takes 100 years so be it.!!! You are ome dispicable shepard.
@L C Matthew, where did you learn that the theme or doctrines of the Roman Catholic is built on Salvation for its followers?
The apostle Paul tells us: “By grace, you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast.”
Do you know a Roman Catholic who has claimed to be born again, by his or her faith? Have you ever heard a Roman Catholic declared to be filled with the Holy Spirit? Do members of the congregation ever stand up in the Church House to give a testimony of Jesus in their Life? But those are the things God wants from us.
The Catholic Church does not follow the principles of Life, by faith, according to Jesus’ teachings. Their worship rituals are all about works, and the worship of idols–the “Hail Mary” is a master prayer in the Church.
All their prayers are written in the prayer book, the Pope cannot pray through his own words–he uses that prayer book.
ADMIN: You appear to be misinformed. To answer your questions these things do occur in the Catholic church.
Those are all the reasons people are falling away from that Church, or others simply do not participate at all.
There is nothing about that Church that is of the Spirit, the way that people are drawn to God by their faith. There is nothing about the Love of God, which is the very Life for the soul of man–the people are ignorant of that Truth. It is all about the love of money which is the root of all evil.
Sadly, the other Churches are all following behind them; all of those mega-churches around us are simply for the riches of their hierarchy–faith has no meaning to those people and yet without faith, we can have no dealings with God, through His Christ Jesus
Had it not been for the Grace of God which is free, by our faith, no one would be Him in that place which Jesus calls Paradise. I thank Him for putting me onto the path of Light–my walk with Him continues by my faith, trust, humility, and obedience. May His Will be done in my Life.
@ Elizabeth you sound so pathetic and ill informed it is amazing. The responsibility in salvation lies in every individual. My responsibility to God as a Catholic and a Christian is no different from the Bishop or any priest. Some among us take vow to dedicate their life to keeping the flock faithful. That is where the priest and bishops come in. However they are humans just as me and you and not perfect. DNO can confirm but my disgust is with the bishop who allowed himself to be used as a tool of deception and he is allowing to continue. My responsibility is to call him out to stay straight. The gifts of the spirit is not only for clergy and if he does not understand that then he should not be the bishop. He needs to right the wrong and return the 500k. Thats all i am asking him to do. If i were a drug dealer and made a donation of 500k would he accept? On another note how can a Christian have so much contempt?
Elizabeth, I’ve been to both Catholic and protestant/evangelical churches over many years.
The Catholic church barely has anything to say about the other churches if at all but the evangelicals tend (mostly but not all) to criticize and put down the Catholic church constantly. What’s more is their information is often way off. That constant negativity and disparaging of an entire group of people without giving them an honest chance can’t be in the right spirit of God.
and yes, those things you asked about also happen in the Catholic church. Admittedly, I don’t always morally agree with what happens in the Catholic church (or evangelical churches for that matter) though I’ve come to realize that’s more a symptom of people’s sinful nature in general rather than catholics or evangelicals themselves. Although some churches/groups definitely encourage more disgusting behaviour than others.
@Elizabeth, You are shooting yourself in the foot religion and politics goes hand in hand same as the devil and man, all so-called churches are hypocrites just making up their stories as they goes a long to fool their supporters same as most political parties the Roman Catholic Church is none different from any other than what you want to believe.
After all Bishop you sat there and watched PM Skerrit give Asaria US$30 million Dollars and Shehada got another USD$30 Million from the sale of our passport and you couldn’t get Skerrit to give you $3 million EC to build our cathedral? Awa bishop with all respect to you, is best you go and sell passports and allow are more spiritual minded person to become our Bishop. Honestly speaking bishop you would be a better sales man of Skerrit’s corruption than a Bishop.
I’d be happy to see the cathedral’s renovation completed, but not if it delays restoring the library for even one day.
From the very beginning members of the church committee were telling the Bishop to take a loan and all thefund raising and bazaars wud help to pay he refused. Some of the members have even passed. Cost of living is rising daily, the church would not be struggling still with that building, now people have all types of commitments, with covid 19 so many people unemployed he might have to ask Rome for help.
the loan would mean taking from the tithes to pay it back. that would mean less for him monthly. His comfort is more important than the building. Remember the presbytery covered.
My Bishop you already sold your heart and soul to Skerrit, so I bet he must have paid you or made a promise to you so just wait and stop crying.
Sorry your Lordship, we have more urgent priorities with real people needing shelter long after Maria. Ask Montreal Management to do it for you, they building houses for people for free It seems and maybe can help you. You may have to declare your voting preference first though showing perhaps loyalty to another God. Try it, who knows. Good luck.
Dear. Bishop
Check out your boy.
No chance there partner. I hear the PM speech on Matt’s programme today saying that no one owes any one anything in this world and you have to help yourself. He did so himself and very successful too I’d say. That is easy if you believe you own everything already and don’t know the difference between own and owe. So the bishop out of luck I’m afraid, just like our poor students stuck overseas without stipend.