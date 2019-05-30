ECLAC official says region supports Dominica’s bid to become first climate resilient country

Director of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC)-Sub Regional Headquarters, Diane Quarless said the region supports Dominica’s goal of becoming the first climate resilient country in the world.

Quarless was speaking at a Strategic Planning Week Seminar organized by the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development held at the Goodwill Parish Hall recently.

“This is why I want to commend the Honourable Prime Minister, your government and the people on your commitment and determination to build the first climate resilient country in the world,” she said.

She continued, “Your undaunted spirit, your leadership in shaping a long-term strategy for resilient construction and development is a shining example for the Caribbean and indeed the rest of the world.”

Quarless mentioned that in his introduction Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit describes the National Resilience Development Strategy as a vision for what this country can become in the next 12 years, as a resilience text book, “a guide to be used by all stakeholders, national and international to support a framework for rebuilding a Dominica that is climate resilient and whose development is truly sustainable.”