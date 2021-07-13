Aquaculture farming in Dominica making strides

The Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture & National Food Security’s Fisheries Division/Aquaculture Unit has now successfully completed its third distribution of seedlings/ larvae or ‘prawn seeds’ to farmers island.
The Jimmit Hatchery which was devastated after Hurricane Maria has now been operationalized and technical officers locally are able to reproduce and multiply prawns for mass distribution to the cadre of farmers. Prior to this post larve would have to be imported from neighbouring islands and this negatively impacted on the output of farmers.
Last week three farmers Marvin Daniel post larve (North), Charles Gardier (West) and George “Joey” Fontaine (South) received about 60,000 seedlings in total.
In collaboration with the FAO, a two-phase project to include a value chain for aquaculture operations and its farming systems and direct investments for farmers has recently been launched.
Presently freshwater prawns are being sold between $25-$30 per lb and the demand for these commodities including tilapia as a source of protein has been increasingly steadily.
12 Comments
At those prices only tourists and a select few Dominicans can afford to buy shrimp
This programme was funded and aided by the FAO, which is a dept of the U.N. My question is, what happens when these funds are exhausted. Have imports of frozen seafood stopped?
But what is in a namenuh? If nothing was being done allu would not talk but you hearing something happening with prawns so you simpletons attacking a name. Waypapa look simpletons.
So why then change the name, is meme bete meme pwel garçon. Just changing the packaging but no difference what is inside and you are surprise you getting ridicule? Just keep it simple my boy, we are simple people after all.
Let’s talk in 2 years and see what’s happening with the prawns. Let me hazard a guess or better not. But still the coffee factory and the abattoir spring to mind…
who came up with this long name made up of stupid colors ? Has this made agriculture in Dominica more productive than simple department of agriculture as it been for decades ? has this improved the market for farmers or made the politicians feel important while farmers go begging for sale of bananas and plantains as i did
during my few months at wesley where the minister of agriculture is the pal. rep.
was the name of the ministry of agriculture changed or is this stupidly named new ministry something new? dominica actually had a prawn farm across from DCP in jimmit. but that was left to rot and is now a heavy machinery park.
If the ‘Ministry of Blue and Green’ was only halve as good in actually delivering tangible results as they are in making cheap propaganda for a totally inept government, our country would be one of the most advanced islands in the Caribbean. By the way, who gave this Ministry its nonsensical name?? OMG…
So by reading your comment I gather that you don’t know what ‘Blue Economy’ and ‘Green Economy’ means….
Blue economy and green economy is just more of those clever phrases that are used by a useless government to at least SOUND useful, relevant and in the know. Another famous phrase of the cabal is stakeholders and workshops. All empty nonsense!! But let me give you this clever phrase ‘shameless corruption and nepotism’. Shew on that over night and get back to me in the morning and tell me what THAT means!
Chew, I ought to read, this autospellcheck is bad.
Ministry of blue and green puffing red smoke, oh yes there is method in that madness.