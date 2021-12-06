Dominican fails to claim $100 thousand share of Super6 jackpot

A Dominican has missed the opportunity of becoming thousands of dollars richer by failing to claim their share of a Super6 jackpot.

For the past five months, the Dominica National Lottery (DNL) has been appealing to the Dominican come forward and claim their winnings.

However, as of midnight December 4, 2021, the $110,000.00 unclaimed jackpot expired.

Sales and Marketing Manager of the Dominica National Lottery, Ken George informed Dominica News Online (DNO) that the ticket was purchased on July 9, 2021, at Jenners Mall in Portsmouth.

“At the time, the jackpot was $220,000.00 and was won between Dominica and St. Lucia. The St. Lucia winner claimed the prize of $110,000.00 whereas the unclaimed prize for Dominica still remained pending,” George explained.

Prior to the expiration of the ticket, George appealed to the winner or anyone who may have purchased a Super6 ticket in July at the aforementioned location to come forward with their ticket to claim their prize.

“Please show-up,” the lottery official urged. “It would be regrettable that someone in this hard economic time would have lost the winnings. Please try to find your ticket.”

However, when DNO spoke to George on December 4, he indicated that the time to claim the winning had expired and regrettably, the money had not been claimed.

George said the $110,000.00 will be added to the unclaimed funds to be returned to other players in the form of prize money or special prizes as well as, funding bonus draws, awarding prizes in special promotions, and adding to future jackpots.