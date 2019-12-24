Dominicans in UK launch on-line fashion store

Dominicans in the United Kingdom have launched a new Fashion online store profiling Dominica.

Zandoli.co.uk launches on December 24th to a wide audience featuring a range of fashion items with “Dominica” woven into the DNA of this new fashion brand, with the tagline “fashion with an identity.”

The online store is owned by Dominicans living in the UK who share an eye for fashion and deep patriotism for the homeland. They believe they can bring the two together to share a positive outward look and awareness of the beautiful nature Isle.

Over the next few weeks and months, the range and variety will increase as the company aims to become a true fashion brand appealing to as wide an audience as possible.

The online shop will display and accept payments in GBP, USD, EURO and XCD.

Zandoli.co.uk has committed to setting aside 5% from every sale to a “Dominica Small Business Fund”. The value of this fund will be proudly displayed on their website. They hope to use this fund to spur and help young entrepreneurs in Dominica.

The brand promises to never portray or highlight any negativity towards Dominica, it’s people or culture, to ever treat customers, at home and abroad any differently, either in pricing or quality, to keep their pledges and commitments to their customers, followers and employees, promote & raise awareness of the culture, identity and language through their design Thank You Gift.

As a welcome gift, the store is offering all customers a 25% discount until January 15th 2020.

USE CODE: NF7Z9943X

You can contact Zandoli.co.uk by emailing them at info@Zandoli.co.uk