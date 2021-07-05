Manufacturers association president calls for new, creative ideas to improve Dominica’s export market

President of the Dominica Manufacturers Association (DMA), John Robin has called for the Dominica Export Import Agency (DEXIA) to come up with innovative and creative ideas to improve Dominica’s export market.

Robin said during a panel discussion which formed part of DEXIA’s 35th Anniversary celebration, that despite the challenges the company faces, its new General Manager, Paula Platsko is committed to revitalize DEXIA.

“The onus is on her, the staff to be extremely innovative and to be extremely creative in coming up with new ideas to help government to achieve four major macroeconomic objectives,” the DMA president said.

He said the macroeconomic objectives include high economic growth, a low and stable rate of inflation and a favourable balance of payments.

“That is, our import should equal our export,” Robin explained. “But as it is right now, that is not necessarily the case, but we are confident that this can happen.”

He said mentioned that as of 2019, Dominica export revenue was US$ 4.7 million.

“Our import was US$561 million,” Robin added.

Robin, who is a local manufacturer, said export-ready products must be identified.

“We need to identify the export ready products,” Robin said. “There are a number of products that are world class products and if we only work with the manufacturers instead of criticizing them, I think in a very short time we can increase manufacturing contributions…”

DEXIA is a public sector institution created to spearhead the development of Dominica’s export sector with a focus on agriculture, agro-processing, and more recently, the cultural industries and Professional Business Services sectors.