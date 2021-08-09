New hours of operation for Roseau market during curfew period

During the duration of the curfew period which the government has announced will be extended until August 17 2021, the hours of operations for vending of marketable produce at the Roseau Market has been reduced.
According to the Minister of Trade Ian Douglas, the hours of operation at the Roseau market will be Monday to Friday from 8 am to 3 pm and closed on weekends.
He further announced that vending will also be allowed along the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard (Bayfront) under the management of the Dominica Export and Import Agency (DEXIA), similar to what was done last year when the virus first emerged on island.
“All produce should remain aboard vehicles,” Douglas instructed.
On Thursday evening, the authorities announced the closure of the marketplace from Friday 6th and Saturday 7th August 2021 and for the duration of the curfew period, which generated outrage among the many farmers who felt that the announcement should have been made earlier as they had already harvested for those days.
This was also contrary to the Emergency Powers (Curfew) Order, 2021, which the President of Dominica issued on Tuesday and which listed essential services to include grocery, agricultural, fisheries, pharmaceutical services and fresh produce markets.
Following threats by the farmers who gathered at the Roseau Market early Friday morning to dump all their products under the Government Headquarters, they were eventually allowed to enter the market ground to sell their produce for the day.
Addressing this matter, the Minister stated that such a decision was taken due to the rapid increase in COVID-19 positive cases in Dominica and the threat of overcrowding which could lead to further spread of the virus.
“Dexia recognizes the importance of the market to the livelihoods of the country’s farmers and will reopen under the strictest guidelines to ensure the safety of vendors and patrons, “ he said. “The wearing of a mask is mandatory by law and shall be enforced fully. Vendors and customers are further advised that all protocols must be adhered to include physical distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette.”
To minimise crowding, vendors are further encouraged to sell their produce at their respective community markets or at individual stalls in their communities.
7 Comments
Lock down or lock up, de virus must spread.
We can’t stop that. Very and highly impossible. Life must go on….
“All produce should remain aboard vehicles,” Douglas instructed.
Is Mr. Douglas aware that some vendors pay to have their goods transported to the market, then set them up in stalls, stands, etc, when the transport which took them to market has long gone. Who is going to pay the trucks etc that provide this transportation service to the vendors, to stay in place at the market all day. What if the transport vehicles are closed vehicles and people cannot see the produce. These things must be considered, or should be. Do people in authority actually think of what they are instructing John Q Public to do, before they give the instructions, or do they only speak what comes to their mouths and minds. Do they have advisors, speak with the people, or their representatives, etc?
What is the role of the church? Just to do Skerrits religious biddings when needed? I wonder if churches would remain closed if elections were close? Do you all understand the disrespect Skerrit has for the church? You realize he has the Rum shop at # 5 and The church at # 6 in the same disrespectful tone? In Gods mind in times of disaster people should run to the church for help 2 Chr. 7: 13 -16. Sadly its now part of corruption and problem “When I shut up the heavens so that there is no rain, or command locusts to devour the land or send a plague among my people, 14 if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land. 15 Now my eyes will be open and my ears attentive to the prayers offered in this place. 16 I have chosen and consecrated this temple so that my Name may be there forever. My eyes and my heart will always be there.
Every licensed vendor should be tested. In the market as well as along the streets/roads that look like Cape Town SA. Now is the test of what a true leadership. So far we don’t know who is leading what.
So what should have been a total lock down is now a partial lock down . All people have to do is get a plastic bag with two ripe fig or coco-dasheen when going on a lime and say is market they going/ coming from.
Garson that is mahjee wii! That government needs to go my people. From captain down to dish washer! They doh have a clue. Charlo approving stuff without reading or understanding what he signing and the Ag. self doh even know what he wrote? Come on man! That is serious children melee…
I agree. This ”total lockdown” is wishy-washy to say the least.
Apart from during the hours of darkness, virtually everyone can claim to being exempt.
By the way, the video introduction to the recent PM announcement states that the virus can live for 8 to 24 hours on metal and 4 to 5 days on paper and plastic.
This brings me back to the unmentioned issue of the notes in our purse or wallet and the change in our pockets.
Bwa-Banday thanks for your input.
People who do as you noted, like get a plastic bag with two ripe fig etc, will find a way to do what they want to do, and you will always find such people
Let us think of the vendors who need to get their produce to market, the people who depend on those vendors, etc. Positive thoughts and energy will usually win over negative.
Thanks again.