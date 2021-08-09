New hours of operation for Roseau market during curfew period

During the duration of the curfew period which the government has announced will be extended until August 17 2021, the hours of operations for vending of marketable produce at the Roseau Market has been reduced.

According to the Minister of Trade Ian Douglas, the hours of operation at the Roseau market will be Monday to Friday from 8 am to 3 pm and closed on weekends.

He further announced that vending will also be allowed along the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard (Bayfront) under the management of the Dominica Export and Import Agency (DEXIA), similar to what was done last year when the virus first emerged on island.

“All produce should remain aboard vehicles,” Douglas instructed.

On Thursday evening, the authorities announced the closure of the marketplace from Friday 6th and Saturday 7th August 2021 and for the duration of the curfew period, which generated outrage among the many farmers who felt that the announcement should have been made earlier as they had already harvested for those days.

This was also contrary to the Emergency Powers (Curfew) Order, 2021, which the President of Dominica issued on Tuesday and which listed essential services to include grocery, agricultural, fisheries, pharmaceutical services and fresh produce markets.

Following threats by the farmers who gathered at the Roseau Market early Friday morning to dump all their products under the Government Headquarters, they were eventually allowed to enter the market ground to sell their produce for the day.

Addressing this matter, the Minister stated that such a decision was taken due to the rapid increase in COVID-19 positive cases in Dominica and the threat of overcrowding which could lead to further spread of the virus.

“Dexia recognizes the importance of the market to the livelihoods of the country’s farmers and will reopen under the strictest guidelines to ensure the safety of vendors and patrons, “ he said. “The wearing of a mask is mandatory by law and shall be enforced fully. Vendors and customers are further advised that all protocols must be adhered to include physical distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette.”

To minimise crowding, vendors are further encouraged to sell their produce at their respective community markets or at individual stalls in their communities.