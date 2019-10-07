New UNDP Head takes up appointment

UNDP Resident Representative for Barbados and the OECS to undertake official mission to the Commonwealth of Dominica

Mr. Magdy Martinez-Soliman has been appointed as Resident Representative for the UN Development Programme’s (UNDP) Multi-Country Office for Barbados and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), with full responsibilities over the Commonwealth of Dominica.

Mr. Martinez-Soliman has a solid track record of accomplishments and vast experience in development, including a recent posting in the Caribbean where he served as UNDP Resident Representative a.i. in Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten. Until recently and for the past years, Mr. Martinez-Soliman was Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Policy Chief of UNDP. Prior to that, he has held different positions at the UN and UNDP Headquarters in New York and, has served as UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Mexico (2007-2012) and as a Senior UN Official in Senegal, West Africa and Bangladesh, South Asia.

Prior to his career in the UN, Mr. Martinez Soliman served as Secretary of State for Youth in the Spanish Government, and later Vice Minister of the Presidency in charge of Relations with Parliament. He was a member of the Organizing Committee for the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, lectured on International Law at the Law School of Malaga University, his alma mater, and was elected City Councilor of Malaga.

Mr. Martinez-Soliman – who will be joined in planned meetings by the also recently appointed Head of the UNDP Project Office in Dominica, Mr. Luis Franciso Thais – will present Letters of Credence to the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, on October 7.

***

UNDP partners with people at all levels of society to help build nations that can withstand crisis, and drive and sustain the kind of growth that improves the quality of life for everyone. On the ground in more than 170 countries and territories, we offer global perspective and local insight to help empower lives and build resilient nations.