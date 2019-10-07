New UNDP Head takes up appointment

Dominica News Online - Monday, October 7th, 2019 at 10:58 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Magdy Martinez-Soliman UN Resident Representative for Barbados and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS)

UNDP Resident Representative for Barbados and the OECS to undertake official mission to the Commonwealth of Dominica

Mr. Magdy Martinez-Soliman has been appointed as Resident Representative for the UN Development Programme’s (UNDP) Multi-Country Office for Barbados and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), with full responsibilities over the Commonwealth of Dominica.

Mr. Martinez-Soliman has a solid track record of accomplishments and vast experience in development, including a recent posting in the Caribbean where he served as UNDP Resident Representative a.i. in Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten. Until recently and for the past years, Mr. Martinez-Soliman was Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Policy Chief of UNDP. Prior to that, he has held different positions at the UN and UNDP Headquarters in New York and, has served as UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Mexico (2007-2012) and as a Senior UN Official in Senegal, West Africa and Bangladesh, South Asia.

Prior to his career in the UN, Mr. Martinez Soliman served as Secretary of State for Youth in the Spanish Government, and later Vice Minister of the Presidency in charge of Relations with Parliament.  He was a member of the Organizing Committee for the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, lectured on International Law at the Law School of Malaga University, his alma mater, and was elected City Councilor of Malaga.

Mr. Martinez-Soliman – who will be joined in planned meetings by the also recently appointed Head of the UNDP Project Office in Dominica, Mr. Luis Franciso Thais – will present Letters of Credence to the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, on October 7.

***

UNDP partners with people at all levels of society to help build nations that can withstand crisis, and drive and sustain the kind of growth that improves the quality of life for everyone. On the ground in more than 170 countries and territories, we offer global perspective and local insight to help empower lives and build resilient nations. 

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.