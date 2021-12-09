The digital version of the EC dollars – DCash – officially launched in Dominica

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has made ‘DCash’, the digital version of its Eastern Caribbean dollar, available for public use in two additional countries, Dominica and Montserrat.

The ECCB launched blockchain-based DCash which enables people to pay for goods and services, and send funds to other DCash users, using a smart device, in March, across four of its member countries. In doing so, it became the world’s first retail Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) within a currency union.

During the launching ceremony on December 7 2021, Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N.J. Antoine, highlighted the three policy goals of the DCash payment system: payments system efficiency, financial inclusion of the unbanked and underbanked populations, and increased resilience and competitiveness in the ECCU.

“It is faster than anything you will find on the market. It is cheaper than anything you will find on the market and is safer than anything you will find on the market but our motivation is not to make a profit. This investment by your central bank has been done in your name and for you and the benefits to be derived are for you, the people of our currency union,” Antoine declared.

Individuals and business owners who hold accounts with the National Bank of Dominica (NBD) are now able to sign up to use DCash through that financial institution.

According to Managing Director at NBD, Annette Severin-Lestrade, the digital transformation has become a business imperative across all industries, notwithstanding the financial services sector. She said the NBD was delighted to participate in “this groundbreaking” pilot project.

“Although financial service products like savings, loans payments remain the same, how banks manage the delivery and how our customers expect to receive them is rapidly changing,” she said. “The NBD aspires to be in the forefront of digital transformation in the financial services sector in Dominica, and the ECCU…We embrace this undertaking to provide a cheaper, more secure, accessible and efficient form of payment for both local and cross border transactions.”

She said improving the customer experience, driving efficiency and increasing security are very high on the banks’ agenda and the DCash affords them the opportunities to impact in all three areas.

Severin-Lestrade pointed out that the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are among the sectors that will greatly benefit from this new digital solution, as they presently struggle with cash flow issues, and may not be able to afford the transaction fees that are associated with traditional payment products such as the card merchant point of sale service.

“DCash will provide the opportunity for these businesses to engage in e-commerce and position themselves to accelerate their growth. It is ideal for the MSMEs with small value transactions, so our local vendors or mom and pop shops, or drivers, hairdressers and barbers all will see the benefits of this new system,” the NBD managing director said.

She dubbed the initiative “timely,” pointing out that it is in keeping with the NBD’s long-term goal of reducing the use of physical cash in Dominica, as a way of bringing more efficiency and security to the payment system.

“The introduction and adoption of D cash provide a tremendous opportunity to further this objective as both the bank and the unbanked customer will be able to use this payment alternative,” Severin-Lestrade stated.

Individuals who do not hold accounts with the NDB, have the option of signing up with the Big Edge Financial Express.

Managing Director at Big Edge, Antonillia Doctrove, reported that at the company, their internal controls and processes have been verified and to date, they have already received a total of 28 applications.

To sign up, she said one must have a smart device, an email address and a government-issued ID. The potential customer will be asked a few basic questions for verification which will immediately be forwarded to a member of staff at the company who will validate the information provided.

“As long as we are satisfied, the applicant is afforded a value-based wallet with a monthly limit of EC $1,000 or $2,700 with a secondary ID,” Doctrove stated. “We believe it’s a win-win for our citizens, as this strategic initiative is aimed at ensuring a strong, diversified and resilient financial sector.”

Pinpointing the digital economy as one of several key building blocks for “Dynamic Dominica” Minister for Public Works and The Digital Economy Cassani Laville stated that the government views the acceptance of digital currency as a progressive move in the nation’s quest for modernization.

“Today, people are more inclined to misplace their wallets than to actually misplace their phones. That is clearly an indication of the dependence on digital devices, in our everyday transactions,” he said.

As payment systems continue to develop and expand, Laville pledged government’s assistance to force the use of online payment systems that safeguard consumers from online predators.

“In this regard, we are embarking on comprehensive cybersecurity programs to include policy legislation and regulation through a digital transformation project,” the minister stated. “Additionally, we will invest in the infrastructure and capacity to mitigate cyber threats to address cyber emergencies and restore information technology operations in the event of natural or manmade disruptions, as quickly as possible in the soonest time frame.”

A launch event for the initial DCash rollout featured an engaging island-to-island live demo of EC$1000 DCash transactions, to the Rotary Club of Montserrat and the President’s Charity Foundation in Dominica.

In March 2021, DCash was launched in four of the eight-member ECCU countries, namely Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St. Christopher (St. Kitts) and Nevis, and Saint Lucia, then in August, in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Following Tuesday’s launch, Anguilla will be last ECCU-member country where where DCash will be launched.

The free DCash app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.