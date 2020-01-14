Chief Justice Pereira reiterates call for funding for ECSC

The Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC), Dame Janice M. Pereira has made a fresh call for member states of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court to make financial resources available in order for the court to function.

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme opened the New Law Year 2020 with the Ceremonial Opening in the form of a Special Sitting of the Court Antigua on Monday.

The ceremony, which usually takes place in September, has now been moved to January.

Dame Janice also chastised regional governments urging them to do more than lip service.

“The fact that a little time, just once in the space of the year to address funding for the court seems elusive and it speaks volumes about where the judiciary is pegged, somewhere at the bottom of the ladder,” she lamented.

According to Dame Janice, the continue chronic failure to adequately fund the court prevents the court from putting strategic plans in action.

“The reforms and enhancements current court processes and procedures and the addition of new ones coupled with capacity building among officers and court staff can only go so far,” she added.

She also revealed that for several months the court has been operating without an approved budget.

“I have implored our governments to do their parts to provide suitable and adequate court facilities and to fulfil their mandates to the judicial branch of government,” she said.

In her final plea on the subject matter, Dame Janice said it is time to stop making promises but rather fulfil them.

“It is time that attention be paid to the courts and the indispensable function they perform rather than the treatment endured year after year as if the courts are a nuisance afterthought,” she added.

The Chief Justice said the court is under-resourced in terms of finances and human resources.

She also called on qualified members of the legal fraternity to step up to the plate.

This is not the first time the Chief Justice is highlighting the plight of the court