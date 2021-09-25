ECSE summary trading report for week ending 24 September 2021

On the Eastern Caribbean Securities Market this week, the following securities traded:
• 600 East Caribbean Financial Holding Company Ltd shares traded at $4.00 per share, and
• 52 Grenada Co-operative Bank Ltd shares traded odd lot at $8.88 per share.
Regional Government Securities Market
The next auction scheduled to be held on the Regional Government Securities Market is the
Government of Grenada’s 91-day Treasury bill, offered at maximum rate of 3.5%, which will
take place on 11 October 2021 using the primary market platform of the Eastern Caribbean
Securities Exchange. Bidding for this auction will commence at 9:00 am and end at 12:00 pm.
More information on the securities available for sale and other issues can be obtained at the
ECSE’s website at www.ecseonline.com, or by contacting a broker dealer.
