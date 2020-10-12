Education Economist among two Dominicans honoured in UN’s list of Most Influential People of African Descent

Dominican, Dahlia A. Ducreay, who resides in China, is among two natives who have created history for this country by making the UN’s list of 100 people who have been been honoured as the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), for the year 2020. Ducreay was awarded in the under 40 category.

The other recipient is Dominican diplomat of international stature, CARICOM Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin Larocque. He was recognized in the over 40 category.

Ducreay, a bilingual Educational Economist by profession based in Beijing, China and currently employed in China’s largest privately owned educational development enterprise focusing on early human development, was recognised for her work in the humanitarian and educational sector. She and Ambassador Larocque are the first Dominicans to receive that recognition.

The global civil society initiative in support of the International Decade for People of African Descent, proclaimed by United Nations General Assembly resolution 68/237 commenced in 2015 and will conclude in 2024.

Throughout the 10 year journey, the company publishes an annual global 100 list that identifies high-achievers of African Descent, 40 or below, across four categories; Politics & Governance, Business & Entrepreneurship, Media & Culture, Humanitarian & Religious.

In an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO), the honouree said she considers her accolade an affirmation of her being on the right path.

“For me, it confirms that I am walking in my purpose because when I decided to enter this sector, so many doors started to open for me. I don’t know if it was the universe or if it was God or a compilation of both but being recognized just gives me motivation to do more and be more,” Ducreay stated.

Acknowledged alongside renowned celebrities, politicians, and other global influencers, Ducreay dubbed it a “privilege” to have represented Dominica on such an esteemed platform.

“I was happy to show the world that my country has amazing and talented people,” she added. “We had a lot of leadership and personal training hosted by Momentum Education leading up to the ceremony. Just being able to be in the same space virtually– since we were unable to go to the UN Headquarters due to the pandemic this year– learning from fellow honourees and their experiences was amazing. It was very humbling because although we are apart, we were able to still connect and learn from each other. I am very honored that my fellow honorees welcomed my insights so warmly, as we learned and grew together over this past weekend.”

According to Ducreay, awards and recognition which work towards the glorification of Africa and its descendants is especially needed in this era to unify the African community worldwide.

“It is a way of bringing our communities together because we are all so very fragmented from the different countries that we come from and the different experiences that we go through, so we need something to bring us together as one and to work together as one for the betterment of our communities and the world by extension,” she declared.

Having left Dominica at the age of 18 in 2007, to pursue studies in China, Ducreay revealed that her love for education grew through her work with the Commonwealth Society of Beijing and other organisations such as Scholastic, Mulberry, Erikson Institute, UNESCO Chapters. This love later birthed her foundation, –The Ducreay Foundation– in 2018.

“At the foundation, we believe that for a people to grow and succeed we must continue to break the intergenerational issues and misconceptions we face as a world. An educated mind is an enlightened one. Through our educational workshops, forums and activities, we strive to bridge the gap between different peoples, genders and backgrounds.”

The group is currently collaborating with REYCRAFT BOOKS publishing house for its 1st Annual Caribbean Literary Works Competition where the purpose is to provide an opportunity for Caribbean based authors specializing in children’s books to successfully become an internationally published author.

Ducreay’s area of specialty is to analyze the role that educational economic development and policy have in alleviating poverty, advancing generational learning and positively impacting economic and future development actions especially in developing countries.

“I wanted to gain a better understanding to see how I can use this structure to alleviate poverty through my work,” she said in explaining her reason for venturing into this field.

“I am not talking about education in the form of a degree because it is not only that. Education is the fundamental ability to learn and I wanted to learn how that impacts a person’s life, “Ducreay stated. “Through my managerial work, it really made me see the importance of this sector. There are so many NGOs who are doing the same thing but not really addressing the true cause of poverty,”

When asked whether she plans to return to Dominica, she jokingly stated, “I am a Dominican to the bone and nothing can keep me away,” adding, “This year was supposed to be my year of transformation but COVID-19 occurred. But as soon as it’s possible for me to return, I will.”

Ducreay is hopeful that the knowledge she has acquired will be beneficial to Dominica and the region upon her return.

Dominica’s Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China (PRC), His Excellency Martin Charles has since congratulated the honouree on her achievements and recognition.

Ducreay also expressed her gratitude to the Government of Dominica, the Embassy of Dominica in the PRC and many others who have contributed to her success.

To get in contact with Ms. Ducreay about her foundation’s upcoming competition, email her at [email protected] or follow the Ducreay Foundation facebook page.