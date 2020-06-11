Education minister refutes claim of “systemic racism” made by Kalinago Territory student

Education Minister, Octavia Alfred, said she believes that the Kalinago Territory has improved over the years.

Her comments follow statements made by a student of the Lead Institute, Whitney Leah Melinard, who, through a video on social media, said the lack of internet access in the Kalinago Territory may be another example of implicit systemic racism against that community.

During a press conference at the Financial Centre on Tuesday, Alfred said she disagrees with Melinard’s statement.

“I don’t think we should sit there and behave as if it’s the first time we hear kinds of things like that, this is not the first time and when we check the background, this is not true,” the Education Minister stated… “The student doesn’t even live in the Kalinago Territory for one, so I wouldn’t even go there.”

Alfred is of the view that if a review has to be done on what has gone on in the Kalinago Territory over the past 10 years, “we will see how much resources that have been spent in this area.”

“If we have to count the number of students who went away to study, we will see that it has never been so before,” Alfred argued. “If we have to look at the performance of students from this area, we will know that unlike last year, in the CXC, in the top, there were students from this area.”

Alfred said that sometimes, people who do not live “in the reality of what’s going on” can make certain statements, pointing out that “we too can go back and research.”

“Let us go back to what Kalinago Territory used to be and what it is now and then we maybe can place some value,” she suggested.

Meanwhile, Alfred said that hotspots were made available outside of the schools in the Kalinago Territory and students are taking advantage of those hotspots.