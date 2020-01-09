Education sector plan important to Dominica’s changing reality says Education Minister

Minister for Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence, Octavia Alfred, has said that the development of the education sector plan, which focuses on a climate-resilient and gender-responsive education sector, is of great importance to the country’s changing reality.

She was speaking at the launch of the Ministry of Education Sector plan on Wednesday.

“I am happy therefore for the development of this education sector plan designed to improve the quality and efficiency of the education sector. The sector plan has a particular focus on gender disparity and building climate resilience, two areas I believe are of utmost relevance to our changing reality,” Alfred stated.

She stated that there is a need to ensure that both genders are represented in the country’s development thrust and she takes pride in the knowledge that the government is exemplifying that in the inclusion of so many women in the cabinet and in other senior government positions.

“The idea is to also reflect this within the wider society and in the education system by tailoring instruction to ensure that all our children have an equal chance at success. I am aware that in comparison to our girls, our boys continue to underperform both in the internal and external examination,” she explained.

Alfred said it is the ministry’s responsibility to address the disparity and target the specific learning needs of all children at every level.

“It is our goal as [a] ministry to ensure that girls and boys have equal access to learning opportunities and that there is fair treatment across the board. I believe we are beginning to address this issue through comprehensive reviews of the curriculum that considers a child as the most important stakeholder within the education sector,” she stated

The minister said a new civic curriculum will soon be completed for reintroduction in schools.

“In fact, as your ministry, we have heard your call for a return to civic education to engender citizens to have awareness of the important roles they can play in shaping this society. We are responding to this call and we will soon complete a new civic curriculum for reintroduction in our schools. You asked for it, you get it,” she explained.

She stated that the curriculum department is also responding to a need for instruction that now considers the ever-increasing threat on climate change. She said due to Hurricane Maria they had to review systems to increase the readiness of students, teachers, school leaders and other staff members at the schools to respond to disaster events.

She said progress has been made in this regard and the ministry of education is extending its focus past the physical school infrastructure to the training of students, teachers and school leaders in order to respond to the threat.

“With the assistance of our valuable partners, UNICEF and Israel AID, we have facilitated training for every school to develop emergency plans suited to their respective communities,” Alfred stated. “If we agree that quality education is grounded in basic skills, knowledge, values and attitudes we can not shy away from these immediate and very real threats. We must empower our children to take charge of these challenges.”

According to the minister, the Ministry of Education has also adopted a proactive approach in building and rebuilding school structures that are stronger and better designed to withstand weather events. She said these efforts all form part of the renewed, more structured approach to the education system that is all-inclusive and considers every learner at every level.

“We are aware that to achieve these goals, we must grow a cadre of competent teachers who are committed to ongoing professional development and may I add ongoing monitoring too. We will maintain our policy to provide our teachers with opportunities for continuous self-development that prepares them to shape the students in their care as the most successful leaders of tomorrow,” Alfred she stated.

Alfred said the Education Sector Plan, when completed, will help streamline the plans of the ministry and their efforts will be focused on where it matters to realise optimum benefit for the system as a whole.