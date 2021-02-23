2021 Secondary Schools Netball Championship to begin on Thursday

The Sports Division in the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Community Development will commence the 2021 Secondary Schools Netball Championship on Thursday, February 25th, 2021 with two matches.

This year, in keeping with Covid-19 protocols, the traditional Ball-O-Rama and Opening Ceremony will not be held, as such, the commencement of matches in the qualifying round will signal the start of the Championship.

This year, the Championship will comprise two divisions as opposed to three in previous years, the Under-16 and Under-20 divisions. Eight (8) schools, comprising fifteen 15 teams will participate in the Under-16 division whilst six (6) schools, comprising seven (7) teams will compete in the Under-20 division.

The Under-20 division will be played in two zones, whilst the Under-16 division will be played in three zones.

Thursday’s opening round of matches will see Dominica Grammar School (B) taking on Convent High School (B) in match 1 from 2:30 p. m. and in match 2 at 3:30 p. m., Convent High School (A) vs Dominica Grammar School (A); both games will be played at the Convent High School Grounds.

The North East Comprehensive School is the defending Under-16 champion while the Dominica State College (A) is the defending Under-20 Champion