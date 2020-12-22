ANNOUNCEMENT: Chinese Scholarship Programme 2021-2022

Chinese Government Scholarship is now open for application from suitable qualified persons to pursue undergraduate and graduate studies in the People’s Republic of China under the People’s Republic of China Scholarship Programme for the academic year 2021/2022. For more information please refer to www.campuschina.org
The China Scholarship Council will accept online applications and the corresponding application documents only. All applicants should submit their application to the Chinese Government Scholarship Information System www.campuschina.org no later than January 22, 2021 .
Applicants are to follow the procedures in the instructions for students’ online application for studying in China under the Chinese Government Scholarship.
Hard copies of the instruction for the online application and physical examination form can be obtained at the Ministry of Education Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training & National Excellence..
The following application documents should accompany the two (2) copies of the printed application form:
- Certified copies of highest diploma and certificates
- Copy of a passport home page
- Academic transcripts – notarized photo copy
- Photo copy of Foreigner Physical Examination Form
- Recommendations from a two professors or assistant professors required for Master-degree students
- Non-criminal record or police report
Hard copies of Documents should be submitted to the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training, National Excellence by Friday, January 22, 2020.
Detailed information regarding the admission procedures and Chinese Universities are available at the website www.campuschina.org
Public officers must apply through their Heads of Departments.
I quite sure Mahaut rep already getting students onboard and getting indoor playing field setup etc.. Meanwhile is anyone looking out for grandbay students, or their playing field or basketball court, MaTutu’ park or getting them back in the cultural limelight after the last disaster pal rep killed CULTURE and SPORTS failed grandbay, or is he too busy with the $2million little colvert they building to worry about these big things? I mean, who doing those estimates?
Just like in China, commenting on its government is limited. Dominica is in the same fate. DNO is not publishing any comment with regard to above post. Sad to know exactly who runs tings in Dominica…China if course
ADMIN: Season’s greetings to you.
We publish comments critical of the government (and China for that matter) almost everyday. If there is a specific comment you believe should have been published that adheres to our comment policy please let us now here or via email at [email protected].
I trust no Dominican will take up that offer again. Going there to study is like agreeing to being brainwashed by them. Nothing over there is compatible with western values in any shape or form. Skerrit very well knows that but there is that secret MOU… Anybody knows what he agreed to??????
I understand some of your points about secretive and non-transparent MOUs. But, Western values only favor Europeans, used to build Europe and have brought nothing more than pain, suffering and misery to people the west have enslaved, indentured or invaded. I am not a big fan of the Chinese communist party but I’m sure glad they present alternatives to western values.
Scholarships, scholarships scholarships and after scholars are left struggling on their own constantly calling on family members known and unknown for help. Some are forced to work odd bobo jobs so as to buy bread. Ask the few numbers that are in the USA after being sent by a CERTAIN man who denies payments to some colleges and student and prejudice the naïve minds of the people for his long term reign. I am not against scholarships but please commit to its tenure and provide all that’s needed to the scholars. Do not exploit their mind, body and soul.
Haha all you want them to go in covid for a degree hahah boy all u people sick