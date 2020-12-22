ANNOUNCEMENT: Chinese Scholarship Programme 2021-2022

Chinese Government Scholarship is now open for application from suitable qualified persons to pursue undergraduate and graduate studies in the People’s Republic of China under the People’s Republic of China Scholarship Programme for the academic year 2021/2022. For more information please refer to www.campuschina.org

The China Scholarship Council will accept online applications and the corresponding application documents only. All applicants should submit their application to the Chinese Government Scholarship Information System www.campuschina.org no later than January 22, 2021 .

Applicants are to follow the procedures in the instructions for students’ online application for studying in China under the Chinese Government Scholarship.

Hard copies of the instruction for the online application and physical examination form can be obtained at the Ministry of Education Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training & National Excellence..

The following application documents should accompany the two (2) copies of the printed application form:

Certified copies of highest diploma and certificates

Copy of a passport home page

Academic transcripts – notarized photo copy

Photo copy of Foreigner Physical Examination Form

Recommendations from a two professors or assistant professors required for Master-degree students

Non-criminal record or police report

Hard copies of Documents should be submitted to the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training, National Excellence by Friday, January 22, 2020.

Detailed information regarding the admission procedures and Chinese Universities are available at the website www.campuschina.org

Public officers must apply through their Heads of Departments.