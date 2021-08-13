DASCI awards sixteen (16) scholarships to students in Dominica

Dominica America Scholarship & Culture, Inc. (DASCI) has chosen sixteen (16) students from five (5) primary schools have been chosen to receive scholarships valued at US$500 each for the upcoming 2021-2022 School Year to further their secondary education.

DASCI, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization mostly comprised of Dominicans living in Florida, made the announcement in a media release.

Every year, the organization invites students from a select number of Primary Schools to apply. Different schools from different school zones are chosen each year so that, over time, all schools will have an opportunity for their students to participate in the Scholarship Program.

This year’s scholarship recipients are from Mahaut Primary – six (6) students, St. John’s Catholic Primary in Portsmouth – six (6) students, Christian Union Primary in Goodwill – two (2) students, Newtown Primary – one (1) student and Grand Bay Primary – one (1) student.

Referring to the need for and impact of this type of assistance, Principal Nola Stedman of Mahaut Primary School remarked: “Being from the community, I know the situation of some of the students.” Ms. Stedman expressed her gratitude for the gift of scholarships to her students and said students are grateful for the support. School Principals play a critical role in facilitating the application process for their students.

DASCI has been awarding scholarships to Primary School graduates bound for Secondary School in Dominica since 2007 and, to date, has awarded 66 such scholarships with a total value of US$34,700. The program is open to students requesting financial assistance and who meet the scholarship requirements set out in the application.

The process for the 2022-2023 cycle will begin in early January 2022 so students graduating in 2022 and primary school principals should look for the announcement and program details on DASCI’s website at www.dasci.org.