Dominica students receive ‘preliminary’ 2021 CXC results

Dominican students who wrote the 2021 Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) exams, received their their results on Friday.

A CXC release issued on Friday indicated that candidates could access their results at https://ors.cxc.org/studentportal and added that this information along with useful tips and links had also been communicated to candidates via CXC’s official social media channels and the Student Central page.

Stakeholders were reminded that results are preliminary and that following the release of results to regional Ministries of Education earlier this week, CXC is working with schools and Local Registrars to ensure that any concerns raised are addressed. Candidates who may have questions about their grades, may submit requests for reviews and/or queries. The deadline for submission is 15 November 2021.

The CXC June/July 2021 Regional Examinations results were released to various Ministries of Education across the region during a ceremony held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on Thursday.

Director of operations of CXC Dr. Nichole Manning who presented the overall comparison of the CAPE results from candidates in Guyana against the region said Guyana’s performance was marginally higher.

“Notably we had 16 units in particular in which 100% of candidates for Guyana received acceptable grades one to five,” she said.

Dr. Manning said for Caribbean Studies, 95% of candidates attained acceptable grades one to five in 2021 when compared to 98% receiving acceptable grades in 2020 and 97% for 2019 and 2018.

Dr. Manning continued, “I must note that 14 percent of the candidates attained grade ones in 2021 when compared to 27% in 2022.”

She also mentioned that For CAPE Communication Studies, 93% of the candidates across the region attained acceptable grades one to five in 2021 when compared to 96% in 2019 and 2020.

Dr. Manning went on to say the percentages of students attaining grade one remained relatively consistent when compared to 2020, but saw an increase when compared to 2018 and 2019.

Furthermore, she stated that for Sociology unit 1, approximately 90% of candidates’ attained acceptable grades one to five in 2021 when compared to 93% in 2020 and 91% in 2019.

“Guyana’s performance was better when compared to the region, attaining a 96% acceptable grade compared to the region’s 90%,” Dr. Manning explained.

She explained also that for Sociology Unit 2, 94% of candidates attained acceptable grades one to five in 2021 when compared to 97% in 2020.

She continued, “For CSEC English A the performance of candidates in 2021 showed a decline when compared to 2019 and 2020.”

She added, “For English B we had for the region 9% of candidates attaining grade one in 2021 when compared to 2020 of 19%.”

Dr. Manning revealed also that for CSEC Maths there was a decline over previous years for Mathematics, “but for the grade one’s I must say that we had a fluctuation.”

“When we compare to 2019, candidates got more grade one’s this year, but when compared to 2018 you had a 2% reduction,” she revealed.

Meantime, Registrar and Chief Education Officer (CEO) of CXC Dr.Wayne Wesley who also delivered remarks at the ceremony said presently CXC is implementing a new 5-year strategic plan for the period 2021 to 2025.

“The Caribbean Examination Council is by no means immune to the impact of Covid-19 Pandemic,” he said. “In recognition of which CXC is now implementing a new 5-year strategic plan for the period 2021 to 2025.”

According to him, the vision is to create a digitally transformed enterprise providing quality, relevant and globally recognized education services.

“To this end the strategic plan represents a structured system of transformation to include research and development,” Dr. Wesley stated.

He added, “We do not want to return to what we saw last year with the region making a lot of queries and concerns because of a lack of communication, a lack of understanding of the process.”

