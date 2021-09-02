Dominican attains graduate degree with honors in Public Health

Dominican, Gemma Azille-Lewis, has excelled in the area of Public Health in the Kings Graduate School/Monroe College Commencement Awards Virtual Ceremony held August 28, 2021.
Azille-Lewis captured the awards for excellent performance, achievement of a perfect 4.0 G.P.A and her thesis titled ‘The
Impact of Housing on the Physical and Mental Health of Recipients of the Housing Recovery Project in the Commonwealth of Dominica’ was awarded the 2021 Thesis of the Year.
Azille-Lewis is from the community of Cottage and has been the Coordinator of the Child Abuse Prevention Unit for the past 11 years. She also holds other educational degrees in Mass Communications and Journalism and Criminal Justice in which she also excelled with honors.
When asked what this new achievement means for her she stated: “I am indeed humbled to have achieved these awards. Of course, it came with a lot of hard work during a time that I thought to myself…What else could go wrong? Receiving the award for thesis of the year really came unexpected as I thought that anyone but me would receive this. It was such a challenging time to work on this research paper, having travelled to 3 countries in a space of 6 months, during a pandemic and at the same time managing myself both mentally and physically due to some challenging situations. However, I give thanks to God for seeing me through because to this day, I say this was not done by my own will power but it was definitely God! I only wish my mom was here to witness it.”
We often hear of persons who achieve excellence amid dire circumstances and Jemma Azille-Lewis is one of those individuals. Having dealt with serious personal challenges which occurred during her studies, which could cause anyone to give up and being able to accomplish these remarkable achievements during this COVID-19 era is highly commendable.
7 Comments
If you noticed I never said the problem was her. I have nothing against the lady. I know her personally as we are from the same village, attended the same elementary and high schools one year apart. There is something known as right fit and respectfully your point makes no sense. I have degrees but would not know where to begin running a hospital or airport.
I hope in the future I won’t hear the likes of you say Mr. Skerrit is not qualified to run Dominica. Soutiwere and bias is our biggest problem in Dominica. When we like someone there is one law and if we don’t a different law apply.
Congratulations Gemma. So happy for you
.
Congratulations on your academic excellence. You have been the “Coordinator of the Child Abuse Prevention Unit for the past 11.” however, there is a high level of child abuse in the Country, you are definitely not excelling in the prevention of child abuse in Dominica. I have never seen your picture achieving at least a reduction in child abuse in Dominica. Are you allowing child abuse to be swept under the rug? Were you conflicted because you needed you education to be financed? What has your achievement been in this regard?
Congratulations are in order.
With God all things are possible.
Congratulations
Congratulations my community girl. Your are making us all proud. So sad Miss Kathlyn is not here to see that. On another note a woman with degrees in mass communication and criminal justice running our child prevention unit and we complain the department is not effective. It’s not her fault she does not have the requisite knowledge to run such a department.
While her degree may not be specific to the job, Tertiary education give you enough knowledge to run any department since most of it requires management skills. You find ways to get thing done through staffing. The problem is not her or her degrees but the ONE MAN GOVT we have in Dominica who does not know his job so he micromanges everything.