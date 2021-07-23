IN PICTURES: DSC Class of 2021 Commencement Ceremony

Two hundred and ninety-nine degrees have been conferred in various fields of studies to this year’s graduating class of the Dominica State College (DSC).

At the 19th Certificate commencement ceremony held at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium (WPSS) on July 22, 2021, the graduates heard from the President of the DSC Dr Donald Peters who delivered the charge address, featured speaker Minister for Public Works and the Digital Economy, Cassanie Laville and this year’s valedictorian Mr Khahil- Akil Richards.

At the nearly three-hour-long ceremony, faculty awards were presented to the top students to include Tarsha Dana Tyson from the Faculty of Applied Arts and Technology, Kelsey Anthony from the Faculty of Arts and Sciences and Brittany Etienne from the Faculty of Education.

This year’s special award went to Nia Belle and Semaj Bernard for volunteerism, leadership and community spirit, while the Division of Tourism and Hospitality Studies special award for leadership was bestowed to Giahe Challenger, and the Faculty of Applied Arts and Technology, special award for farm practice went to Gervern Carbon.

At the ceremony, the Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics(STEM ) Club took home the plaque for the club of the year.

Male and female sports personality awards were captured by Kayshawnel Cuffy and Jeanne Seraphin while Jesse Lawrence and Tarmyhra Cornelius both took home the DSC economic award.

Meanwhile, Rebecca George and Semaj Bernard have also been conferred service-learning awards.

Earlier this week, Sixty-three students from the graduating class of 2021 received their honour cords, certificates, and program awards.

The Honor Ceremony held on July 19th, recognized students with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 and above and students who top their degree programs in their graduating class with program grade point averages of at least 3.0.

See photos below.