MDC donates 100 wall USB chargers to primary school

The Marigot Development Corporation (MDC) has mobilized support for remote learning at the Wills
Strathmore Stevens (WSS) Primary School in Marigot by making available to the school a set of 100
USB wall chargers.
The chargers were bought to power one hundred (100) tablets, a previous donation to the school by Marigotian, Mr. Lester Boland.
The President of MDC, Mr. Michael Pascal handed over the wall chargers to the Principal, Ms Kirsty
Alexander, for distribution to parents.The combined donation of the chargers and tablets allowed for
every student at WSS to be able to attend virtual classes from October 4th, the official start of the
2021-2022 academic year.
This initiative was made possible through the generous support of Menard Group USA, a Pittsburgh
based design-build specialty geotechnical contractor.
Marigotian, Ms Maysill Pascal of Menard expressed elation at being in a position to help the youngest learners of Marigot. Ms Pascal notes that Menard was eager to assist MDC in leveling the technology and economic playing field for the “underserved teachers, students and parents of our community.”
The Principal of WSS, Ms. Alexander, was relieved and happy to be able to deliver lessons to all the
students in a safe manner, given the unprecedented circumstances faced by all schools due to the
COVID-19 Pandemic. She extends on behalf of the teachers, students and parents of WSS a grateful thank-you to all those who helped make this reality.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Well done………Great initiative!
Well Done MDC and Maysill/Menard.