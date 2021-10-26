MDC donates 100 wall USB chargers to primary school

The Marigot Development Corporation (MDC) has mobilized support for remote learning at the Wills

Strathmore Stevens (WSS) Primary School in Marigot by making available to the school a set of 100

USB wall chargers.

The chargers were bought to power one hundred (100) tablets, a previous donation to the school by Marigotian, Mr. Lester Boland.

The President of MDC, Mr. Michael Pascal handed over the wall chargers to the Principal, Ms Kirsty

Alexander, for distribution to parents.The combined donation of the chargers and tablets allowed for

every student at WSS to be able to attend virtual classes from October 4th, the official start of the

2021-2022 academic year.

This initiative was made possible through the generous support of Menard Group USA, a Pittsburgh

based design-build specialty geotechnical contractor.

Marigotian, Ms Maysill Pascal of Menard expressed elation at being in a position to help the youngest learners of Marigot. Ms Pascal notes that Menard was eager to assist MDC in leveling the technology and economic playing field for the “underserved teachers, students and parents of our community.”

The Principal of WSS, Ms. Alexander, was relieved and happy to be able to deliver lessons to all the

students in a safe manner, given the unprecedented circumstances faced by all schools due to the

COVID-19 Pandemic. She extends on behalf of the teachers, students and parents of WSS a grateful thank-you to all those who helped make this reality.