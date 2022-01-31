Young Dominican entrepreneurs to benefit from $1M government grant

The Dominica Youth Business Trust (DYBT) will benefit from an additional $1 million made possible by the Government of Dominica to support its activities.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit made that disclosure while delivering the feature address at the 17th Graduation and Award Ceremony of the DYBT held at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus Auditorium on Elmshall Road last week.

A total of 103 young people received their certificates for attending DYBT training which was held from December 2020 to August 2021.

“I announce the decision to make available an additional 1 million dollars to the Dominica Youth Business Trust to support its activities,” Skerrit announced. “These funds are specifically intended for investments in the dreams of young entrepreneurs like you who need that added boost to bring your business idea to life.”

He said he hopes the funds will also facilitate the participation of many young Dominicans in the training and mentorship programs offered by the DYBT.

The Prime Minister said this year his government will continue to focus on the creation of valuable and viable sustainable jobs for the country’s young people, “especially in the digital economy.”

“Last year, as part of our vision for a more dynamic Dominica, we secured up to EC75 million dollars from the World Bank to advance development in that sector and create new cutting edge jobs for our youth,” Skerrit stated.

He urged young people to take advantage of these opportunities.

Acting Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, Youth at risk, Gender Affairs, Senior’s Security & Dominicans with Disabilities, Senator Gregory Riviere, said as the number of DYBT clients increases, there comes a need for more mentors and strategic partners.

“The ever changing business environment also necessitates that the trust be able to respond to and support an emerging type of entrepreneurs,” he indicated. “That is why just last year DYBT was able to launch and successfully completed its first cohort of its social entrepreneur incubator project, a program geared at strengthening the capacity of social entrepreneurs in Dominica.”

Meantime, Chairperson of the DYBT, Frederica James, said despite the challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, youth entrepreneurs around the world are finding innovative ways to navigate the impact of this global phenomenon and support their communities by developing new products and services.

James believes that by attending technical training programmes like those offered by the DYBT, trainers can develop the entrepreneurial mindset to start and run successful businesses.

“They can grasp innovation, introduce new competition in the market and therefore, contribute to the economic productivity of the local economy,” she said.

At the graduation and awards ceremony, the DYBT presented the most determined female entrepreneur award to Nora St Rose and the most determined male entrepreneur award to Lornson Alexander.

From its inception in 2004 to-date, the trust has trained over 1,000 young people in various areas of business and self-development skills.