Educators applauded for their efforts so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Just one month since the reopening of schools on island, Minister for Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence, Octavia Alfred is applauding the efforts of teachers in Dominica.
Alfred’s commendation came at the annual rally of the Dominica Teachers Association (DAT), on October 2, 2020 ahead of Worlds Teachers Day today–October 5.
Alfred said Teachers Day 2020 holds particular significance as this academic year, the nation is reminded of the important role that the educators play in the lives of children and their impact on the wellbeing of the country by extension.
“I’m well pleased with the Ministry of Education’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. We responded speedily and efficiently despite the challenges…but while I am proud of the work done at the Ministerial level to ensure teaching and learning continues, I am even more in awe of the efforts of principals, teachers and other school staff. You are the real champions of education and I commend you for all that you do and all that you have done,” the minister stated.
According to Alfred, the unprecedented event of the COVID-19 pandemic challenged the already constrained education system in various new ways, resulting in a revision of how teachers teach and more generally, how they work.
“Covid-19 forced us to make changes but it was you who led that charge. Our education system has taken a huge leap forward and thanks to all of you for that. I cannot stress enough how the spirit of collaboration between the staff of the Ministry and the schools have contributed to our success over the past months,” she stated. “It forcefully drove home the point that teachers have always been leaders within their own rights and there is a leadership role for every teacher within each classroom.”
The education minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring teachers develop the necessary skill set to continue with the online learning approach.
“As we grapple with the new challenges to learning, which was brought upon us by Covid-19, we are more convinced than ever before that we should push ahead with the strides that we have already made in virtual learning. We acknowledge that as teachers continue to innovate, and come up with new ways of teaching and engaging students, technology is a key enabler,” she declared, adding,”Covid-19 has shown us the importance of being able to adapt and innovate pedagogy practices. We appreciate the need to further support our teachers in building their capacity and deepening their expertise and to this end we have strengthened our capacity in virtual learning at the Ministry level.”
Alfred also pointed to some of the Ministry’s efforts in improving the IT facilities at schools to facilitate the online learning, some of which include internet connectivity at all schools and distribution of over 300 devices to numerous schools for students use.
The event which was held under the theme, “Teachers Leading in Crisis– Reimagining the Future,” also saw 22 retired educators recognized for their contribution to the education sector.
Among those awarded were former Chief Education Officer, Melena Fontaine and Minister of Governance, Public Service Reform, Citizen Empowerment, Social Justice and Ecclesiastical Affairs, Gretta Roberts.
7 Comments
All these folks do is sweet talk teachers. In 2000 a gual8fied teacher got ECD 2551.34. 20 years later it’s ECD 3250 .Approximately ECD 700 in 20 years.
ECD 64000 for bunny master house rent.
Among a long list of funny occurances in the reaching service.
Yet teachers sit there and listen to bunny talk knowing that it was hot air.
Nothing in terms of corvid stimulus packages for teachers some of whom have not recovered from Hurricane Maria.
Those teachers are expected to Google classroom on their own pockets.
Bunny should have ‘ducked’ the rally. This was shameless. 6ou hate teachers and teaching.
Get use to fancy, not normal nor mediocrity. Get use to words that would direct you to dictionaries instead of “gravitating outwards” statements, Sewo and roofless libraries. Read longer paragraphs to cause your mind to concentrate and go beyond the surface of a thing. You’re use to hearing “relax the mask, the mask can relax,” from the Minister of Education. No one is discrediting the underpaid teachers. What I will continue to point out is Dominica’s obsession in running a country like an Instagram beauty post and barbershop talk show while bleeding from within with the rape crisis that is rampant in the country. Hope this paragraph wasn’t too long from what you’re use to while I remain fancy. #gravitate outwards, brain-drain, rape crisis.
I wish to congratulate all the students who were successful in the CXC 2020 examinations. For those who were not successful, don’t give up, try again even outside of the school environment.
About the results that were given by the Ministry of Education. I think the statistics were manipulated to paint a more rosy picture. This, in no way, would take away from the remarkable individual performances of some students.
The education officials should have given the raw numbers in each subject area stating the number of students who took each subject and the number that got a passing grade plus the percentage.. I’ll say no more for now.
Long speeches and fancy words mean nothing.
Our educators, at all levels, are another group of Dominicans who are just phenomenal. Their responses to this unfolding Covid-19 situation continue to be exemplary. Take a deep bow!
Nope, nothing to do with educators, pass around the schools to see “social distancing” and “covid measures” , and every body mask on their chin. Applaud the fact that covid is not being spread in the community on our shores.
Please don’t blame CoVid19 for Dominica’s pre-existing educational challenges. The plague of deplorable libraries preceded Covid19. The lack of upgraded training and pay raise for teachers preceded CoVid.
The plague of having focused for decades on Tourism, rather than focusing on the development of MENTAL AND PHYSICAL SKILLSETS for citizens.
DO NOT USE THIS COVID CRISIS TO CONTROL YOUR NARRATIVE to paint a picture of pity and mediocrity while the entire Island is hardly equipped with broadband Internet access for students while the people mandatorily pay a heavy price in maintaining the government’s monthly $35K+ lease.
Your airways are so guarded and controlled while the present leader chooses to run the country in barbershop talk show formats rather than engaging in “mind-sharpening” debates – Good luck Dominica.