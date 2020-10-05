Educators applauded for their efforts so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Just one month since the reopening of schools on island, Minister for Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence, Octavia Alfred is applauding the efforts of teachers in Dominica.

Alfred’s commendation came at the annual rally of the Dominica Teachers Association (DAT), on October 2, 2020 ahead of Worlds Teachers Day today–October 5.

Alfred said Teachers Day 2020 holds particular significance as this academic year, the nation is reminded of the important role that the educators play in the lives of children and their impact on the wellbeing of the country by extension.

“I’m well pleased with the Ministry of Education’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. We responded speedily and efficiently despite the challenges…but while I am proud of the work done at the Ministerial level to ensure teaching and learning continues, I am even more in awe of the efforts of principals, teachers and other school staff. You are the real champions of education and I commend you for all that you do and all that you have done,” the minister stated.

According to Alfred, the unprecedented event of the COVID-19 pandemic challenged the already constrained education system in various new ways, resulting in a revision of how teachers teach and more generally, how they work.

“Covid-19 forced us to make changes but it was you who led that charge. Our education system has taken a huge leap forward and thanks to all of you for that. I cannot stress enough how the spirit of collaboration between the staff of the Ministry and the schools have contributed to our success over the past months,” she stated. “It forcefully drove home the point that teachers have always been leaders within their own rights and there is a leadership role for every teacher within each classroom.”

The education minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring teachers develop the necessary skill set to continue with the online learning approach.

“As we grapple with the new challenges to learning, which was brought upon us by Covid-19, we are more convinced than ever before that we should push ahead with the strides that we have already made in virtual learning. We acknowledge that as teachers continue to innovate, and come up with new ways of teaching and engaging students, technology is a key enabler,” she declared, adding,”Covid-19 has shown us the importance of being able to adapt and innovate pedagogy practices. We appreciate the need to further support our teachers in building their capacity and deepening their expertise and to this end we have strengthened our capacity in virtual learning at the Ministry level.”

Alfred also pointed to some of the Ministry’s efforts in improving the IT facilities at schools to facilitate the online learning, some of which include internet connectivity at all schools and distribution of over 300 devices to numerous schools for students use.

The event which was held under the theme, “Teachers Leading in Crisis– Reimagining the Future,” also saw 22 retired educators recognized for their contribution to the education sector.

Among those awarded were former Chief Education Officer, Melena Fontaine and Minister of Governance, Public Service Reform, Citizen Empowerment, Social Justice and Ecclesiastical Affairs, Gretta Roberts.