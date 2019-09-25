Efforts continue to open up flights for WCMF patrons

Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) Project officer, Daphne Vidal said at the weekly World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) press conference today that flights are still opened to patrons and encouraged persons to continue looking at available options to attend the festival.

“We like to let patrons know that there are some flights opened up and there is a possibility of booking flights to come to Dominica. We know that around this time of the year it is very difficult to come in but there are some options,” she stated.

“Air Antilles has added flights out of Grand Case in St. Martin to Dominica for the week of October 19th to 27th so that is an option for persons using that route. Winair has added fights on October 22nd and 27th. InterCaribbean has flights from Tortola on October 22nd, 24th and 25th as well as from St. Lucia on October 18th, 19th, 21st, 23rd and 26th and from San Juan, on October 21st, 23rd and 24th.”

She said that they are also working with some other airline partners and ferry carriers to better accommodate more individuals.

Vidal added that the WCMF is being promoted through various media presentations by a Dominican team, including Marva Williams and Gordon Henderson, in Guadeloupe and Martinique.

Event organizer of Reggae on the Boardwalk, Miguel Labadie said this year, Jamaican artist, Dexta Daps will be performing at the Reggae on the Boardwalk fringe event leading up to WCMF.

“Last year, we had a very successful event which was headlined by Jahmiel out of Jamaica and this year we intend to do just as we did last year and even bigger with a very popular act as our headline from Jamaica, Dexa Dapes, who is a ladies man and he is known for his sometimes very sensual, adult and mature content,” Labadie said.

“We are inviting you to the strip in Lalay Coco on the 24th of October, that is, the Thursday before the WCMF for a tough evening with a line-up of mature DJs who will certainly cater to your entertainment needs,” Labadie declared.

He said early bird ticket specials for the grounds will be extended and sold for $EC40 up till this weekend at the end of September.

Regular tickets will be sold next week online and various outlets for $EC50 and enhance experienced tickets for $EC100 up till the 23rd of October. On the day of the event, patrons will have to pay $EC60 for ground tickets.

Tickets will be sold at One Pot, Bullseye Pharmacy and Miniya’s in Canefield.

Below is a video of Dexter Dabs “Strangers” release.