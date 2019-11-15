Eighteen organizations benefit from President’s Charities Foundation

Dominica News Online - Friday, November 15th, 2019 at 10:32 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin

Eighteen charitable organizations in Dominica have benefited from proceeds raised during the President’s Charities Foundation fundraising dinner for 2018.

Some of the recipient organizations include the Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities (DAPD), St Jerome’s Ministry, Lupus Foundation, Dominica Council on Aging, R.E.A.C.H, House of Hope, St Vincent De Paul Society (Roseau & Northern Branches), The Social Centre (St. Ann’s Day Nursery) , Operation Youth Quake, and the Dominica Dementia Foundation.

The ceremony for the handing over of the cheques was held at the St. Alphonsus Parish Hall on Wednesday, November 13th , 2019.

President of Dominica His Excellency, Charles Savarin, said at the ceremony that this year’s gross receipt of $EC110, 105 for the fundraising dinner represented a slight increase over last year’s amount of $EC99,000.

A total of $EC23,000 was given out to eleven of the eighteen charitable organizations and the rest will be disbursed in visits made to the other institutions.

He added that the net surplus this year was $EC68,612 compared to $EC64,000 last year.

“We also contributed $10,000 to the Mahaut scout troop… for support in the completion of their den. Also, following the disaster of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, the government established an appeal fund to which the President’s Charities Foundation contributed $5,000 and we have reserved $10,000 for the hosting of the children’s Christmas party,” His Excellency explained.

He also said that $EC5,000 was placed in a reserve fund which will be used to assist different establishments in their time of need.

The President called on the general public to support the fundraising dinner.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

1 Comment

  1. Mark
    November 15, 2019

    This guy name Charles Savarin is a bankrupt soul–feel sorry for this man.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.