Eighteen organizations benefit from President’s Charities Foundation

Eighteen charitable organizations in Dominica have benefited from proceeds raised during the President’s Charities Foundation fundraising dinner for 2018.

Some of the recipient organizations include the Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities (DAPD), St Jerome’s Ministry, Lupus Foundation, Dominica Council on Aging, R.E.A.C.H, House of Hope, St Vincent De Paul Society (Roseau & Northern Branches), The Social Centre (St. Ann’s Day Nursery) , Operation Youth Quake, and the Dominica Dementia Foundation.

The ceremony for the handing over of the cheques was held at the St. Alphonsus Parish Hall on Wednesday, November 13th , 2019.

President of Dominica His Excellency, Charles Savarin, said at the ceremony that this year’s gross receipt of $EC110, 105 for the fundraising dinner represented a slight increase over last year’s amount of $EC99,000.

A total of $EC23,000 was given out to eleven of the eighteen charitable organizations and the rest will be disbursed in visits made to the other institutions.

He added that the net surplus this year was $EC68,612 compared to $EC64,000 last year.

“We also contributed $10,000 to the Mahaut scout troop… for support in the completion of their den. Also, following the disaster of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, the government established an appeal fund to which the President’s Charities Foundation contributed $5,000 and we have reserved $10,000 for the hosting of the children’s Christmas party,” His Excellency explained.

He also said that $EC5,000 was placed in a reserve fund which will be used to assist different establishments in their time of need.

The President called on the general public to support the fundraising dinner.